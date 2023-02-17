SALT LAKE CITY – Bones Hyland had not yet experienced the potentially awkward part of All-Star weekend by Friday morning.

The former Nuggets guard had not seen his former coach, Michael Malone, or former star teammate, Nikola Jokic, when he sat down for his media availability prior to practice for the Rising Stars Challenge.

“I don’t know, probably,” Hyland answered when asked if those interactions were going to be awkward. “I know what it is on my end. I don’t know what it is on their end, but at the same time, you just move on. But I know where my love stands.”

After a strong rookie season with the Nuggets, things soured midway through Hyland’s sophomore season. He didn’t appear happy with his role, and the Nuggets weren’t pleased with the way he handled himself at times. Prior to being traded to the Clippers, Hyland was held out of a series games leading up to last week’s trade deadline. He said communication with the front office was strong but didn’t feel the same way about the Nuggets coaching staff, which is in Salt Lake City to coach Sunday’s All-Star Game.

“I feel like it could’ve been done better on both ends. Just more communication,” Hyland said. “I’ve got so much love for Denver, but I just feel like the communication was just so low. I had a lot of mixed emotions, and we didn’t come together and just make it better.”

Hyland’s happy in Los Angeles. He expected the Clippers to draft him back in 2021. When Los Angeles selected Quentin Grimes with the 25th pick, the Nuggets front office, then led by Tim Connelly, picked him 26th. He’s appeared in two games for the Clippers, both wins. He scored nine points Wednesday in Phoenix before heading to Utah.

“I feel like it was a full-circle moment for me,” Hyland said. “Of course, I’m so thankful for Denver for taking a chance on a kid like me and just giving me the opportunity to go out there and showcase my abilities and talent.”

After the trade, Hyland said he heard from a good number of his former teammates, naming Michal Porter Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green. There has been a lot of talk about a potential rift between Hyland and Jamal Murray in the days leading up to the trade and since. The on-court fit might’ve been awkward, but Hyland said all was good.

“He sent me a long, thoughtful message and a heartfelt message, man,” Hyland said. “That’s really my guy, for sure.”

It was all a rough introduction to the business side of basketball. The 22-year-old said he’s already wiser and more mature for having gone through it. Hyland will soon make his return to Denver. The Nuggets host the Clippers on Feb. 26. He said he didn’t know what to expect from another potentially awkward situation, but his love for the city hasn’t gone anywhere.

“My love for Mile High City will sit forever in my heart. They took a kid in from Wilmington, Delaware with open arms. I’m forever thankful for that,” Hyland said. “They loved me with unconditional love, so it’s always love with them. It’s no hard feelings, no bad feelings. I love Mile High City.”

All-Star weekend schedule

Friday: Celebrity game and Rising Stars Challenge

Saturday: Skills Challenge, 3-point shootout and dunk contest

Sunday: G League Next Up Game and All-Star Game