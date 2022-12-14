DENVER – The bond between Bones Hyland and Will Barton III was formed before they were teammates on the Nuggets last season, and it’s still strong despite different allegiances and increased distance this season.
It all started when Hyland was a high-school hooper playing at a camp hosted by Barton. It continued even after Barton was traded to the Wizards this offseason. Barton said he watched a Nuggets game earlier this season and delivered the feedback to his mentee.
“I let him know what I saw out there. He responded back. Me and him will always have that type of relationship,” Barton said after Washington’s shootaround Wednesday morning. “I’m definitely happy to see his growth in the NBA, and he can be one of those special players if he just keeps being hungry like I know he is.”
Hyland appreciated that kind of guidance during a rookie season that started with inconsistent playing time and finished with second-team All-Rookie honors. He also claimed some responsibility for getting Barton to return to Denver during the 2021 offseason.
“A lot of ups and downs, of course, but when I first got drafted … Will was like one of the first persons I called. I told him – he was a free agent at the time – if you just sign back with the Nuggets, that would mean the world to me if you show me the ropes and how the NBA is and how it goes. I feel like he took that into consideration. When he signed back, I was like ‘Man, that’s big,’” Hyland said.
“If I wasn’t being me – aggressive, smiling, playing with fun and joy – he would get on me, so that was big.”
The pair would only have one season to play together. The trade that separated the duo also served as something of a vote of confidence in Hyland’s future. Monte Morris’s inclusion in the deal that brought Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to Denver signaled the franchise’s intent to hand the keys to the second unit to Hyland, who said he was surprised how quickly the trade came together. He called Barton to wish him the best with the Wizards.
“Man, it’s going to be crazy seeing them in different jerseys and playing against them and really going at them with them being on the other side of the floor, but at the same time, I’m happy for them,” Hyland said. “Happy that they’re in a new home. We miss them over here.”
Wednesday’s game, a 141-128 Nuggets win, marked the first time Hyland and Barton went head-to-head in a formal setting. Hyland scored 23 points with six assists, while Barton posted 22 points and nine assists. Morris added 20 points and seven assists, making it a pair of impressive performances from the former Nuggets.
“I am greatly thankful for everything they did for this city, for this team, for me, for the franchise, because … those guys were a big part of our success,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame.
“I wish them nothing but the best.”
Morris received a nice ovation while Washington’s starters were introduced. Barton didn’t know what type of response to expect pregame, but he and Morris both received loud cheers when their respective tribute videos were played in the first quarter.
“Hopefully, they’ll be well-received,” Wizards coach and former Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. said prior to the game. “They did a lot of good things here.”
While Barton and Hyland were opponents for the first time Wednesday, they still have a way of staying on the same team.
“Of course,” Barton answered when asked if they’re still in touch. “Bones, man, he’s special, man. He’s just scratching the surface of what he can become.”
What happened: The Nuggets simply outscored the Wizards to start the game. Denver led 38-31 after the first quarter and 72-67 at halftime. The Nuggets stretched the lead to 14 in the third quarter before Washington closed to within seven points to start the fourth. A dominant second half from Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets improve to 17-10 and extend Washington’s losing streak to eight games.
What went right: Denver dominated the paint points. The Nuggets scored 52 of their 72 first-half points in the paint, led by Jokic and Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets finished with a franchise-record 98 points in the paint. That’s where Jokic, who finished with 43 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and Gordon, who went 8 of 12 inside the arc and finished with 22 points, did most of their damage.
What went wrong: Without Brad Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards were missing a couple of their leading offensive producers, but Washington still had the 3-point line. The Wizards outscored the Nuggets 33-3 from 3-point range in the first half to keep the game close. The Wizards finished 19 of 39 from 3-point range.
Highlight of the night: Jokic tipped a pass right in Bones Hyland’s path in the final few minutes of the first quarter. Hyland collected the ball on the run in the center of the court, took a couple of dribbles and finished with a rare dunk. He came over a late contest from Kyle Kuzma, making the play even more impressive.
On deck: The Nuggets head to Los Angeles for Friday’s game against the Lakers before returning to Denver ahead of a four-game homestand.