Time to repeat the feat.

Fans can start making plans to see the NBA champion Denver Nuggets next season.

The NBA’s full regular-season schedule was released Thursday. The In-Season Tournament portion of the schedule was released earlier this week. Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday.

Here are the best storylines on Denver’s regular-season slate:

Five can't-miss games at Ball Arena

1. Oct. 24: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 5:30 p.m.

The Nuggets will raise their first championship banner with the 16-time champions in Denver on opening night. The game will be the first of TNT’s Tuesday doubleheader to start the season.

After handing out championship rings, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will go up against LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a rematch of Denver’s four-game sweep in the Western Conference Finals. Tickets will go fast and cost a pretty penny on the secondary market.

2. Dec. 25: Nuggets vs. Warriors, 12:30 p.m.

Those who want to surprise loved ones with the gift of tickets to Denver’s second-straight Christmas Day game plan their day around the early afternoon tipoff.

Those who made it to Ball Arena for the holiday game last year got to see Aaron Gordon’s dunk of the year against the Suns. With the Nuggets and Warriors going head-to-head on a marquee day of hoops they could be in for a similar treat.

Those who can’t make it to Ball Arena can catch the game on ABC.

3. Jan. 27: Nuggets vs. 76ers, 3:30 p.m.

Joel Embiid hasn’t played in Denver since the 2019 season, something Nuggets fans made known with "missing" signs featuring Embiid’s face during Philadelphia’s lone visit to Ball Arena last season. That should change in late January.

Embiid got the best of Jokic’s in their lone head-to-head matchup last season, a performance that helped the 76ers star's case for MVP. The next matchup between the last two MVPs will be on ABC as part of the league’s "Rivals Week."

4. Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Heat, 8 p.m.

The first rematch of the NBA Finals and Thomas Bryant’s first game back in Denver after helping the Nuggets to the title falls on Leap Day.

It could also serve as Damian Lillard’s first game back in Denver and the Nuggets’ first look at a revamped Heat squad, if Miami and Portland can facilitate Lillard's desired trade destination.

The game is the second night of a back-to-back, as the Nuggets host the Kings the night before. TNT will broadcast the first of the two regular-season meetings between last season’s finalists.

5. March 27: Nuggets vs. Suns, 8 p.m.

The last of Denver’s three games against Phoenix, two of which are at home, serves as the Nuggets’ final home game against a fellow championship contender.

Neither team plays the night prior, which will be broadcast on ESPN, so most of the stars should be good to go for a Wednesday night showdown.

New Faces, Old Friends in Denver

1. Nov. 14: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 8 p.m.

Bones Hyland already played his first game back in Denver after being traded just ahead of last season’s trade deadline, but this will be Hyland's first game back since the Nuggets won the title.

It’s up to Denver’s brass to decide whether they want to present Hyland with a championship ring. Things ended awkwardly, and there wasn’t a public acknowledgement of his contributions when the Clippers played in Denver just weeks after the trade, but maybe it’s a wound that time and a title have healed.

The game also serves as Denver’s second In-Season Tournament contest and will be shown on TNT.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

2. Nov. 26: Nuggets vs. Spurs, 6 p.m.

Victor Wembanyama makes his Denver debut on the last Sunday of November.

The rookie is the most-hyped prospect since 2003 LeBron James. While the Spurs don’t look like a playoff team, it will be a game worth watching. Altitude, which remains unavailable to most of the Denver area, will be the only broadcast option for the No. 1 pick's first game in Denver.

3. Nov. 29: Nuggets vs. Rockets, 7 p.m.

Jeff Green will be celebrated during the Rockets’ only trip to Denver next season.

Green was a respected veteran in the locker room and a fixture in Denver’s second unit during his two seasons with the Nuggets before signing with the Rockets in free agency. There’s plenty of material for an emotional return from “Uncle Jeff.” Altitude will carry the game.

4. Dec. 16: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 7 p.m.

Jack White gets his championship ring on a Saturday night in Denver. After spending last season with the Nuggets on a two-way contract, White agreed to a partially guaranteed two-year contract with Oklahoma City.

The game will also serve as the Ball Arena debut for Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft, who missed last season. After just missing the playoffs last season, the Thunder are a trendy pick to make a leap thanks to Holmgren and the rest of a young core.

5. Jan. 14: Nuggets vs. Pacers, 1:30 p.m.

Bruce Brown appreciation day in Denver is set for mid-January.

Brown embraced Denver, the National Western Stock Show and all the area golf courses during his lone season with the Nuggets. The Pacers made him a Godfather offer this offseason, but he’ll still get his ring before a Sunday matinee game. This game is another Altitude exclusive.

Five Road Trips to Consider

1. Nov. 17: Nuggets at Pelicans, 6 p.m., Smoothie King Center

Denver’s first road game in the In-Season Tournament includes the Nuggets’ only trip to New Orleans this season.

Great food, live music and a chance to see two highly entertaining teams seems like a pretty easy sell. The game starts a five-game road trip for the Nuggets, which concludes with Denver’s fourth and final group stage game in Houston. Plus, LSU has a home football game against Georgia State the next day. Altitude will broadcast the game back in Denver.

2. Dec. 1: Nuggets at Suns, 8 p.m., Footprint Center

The Suns have retooled, trading Chris Paul as part of a package that brought in Bradley Beal, while the Nuggets’ rotation is expected to feature fewer changes from the teams’ second-round matchup. ESPN will broadcast the first meeting of the two favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

3. Jan. 25: Nuggets at Knicks, 5:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden

Those looking to check off a game at Madison Square Garden on their basketball bucket list have their chance here.

It will be a matchup of two playoff teams, as the Knicks are coming off a run to the second round of the playoffs. The game, which will be aired on Altitude, concludes Denver’s second five-game road trip of the season.

4. Feb. 8: Nuggets at Lakers, 8 p.m., Crypto.com Arena

Petty Nuggets fans can wear their 2023 championship merchandise into Los Angeles, the scene of this summer’s cathartic sweep in the Western Conference Finals, early next year.

Proceed with caution, however. The Nuggets play in Sacramento the next night, no quick trip for fans looking to make two games in as many nights. TNT will broadcast the game.

5. April 14: Nuggets at Grizzlies, 1:30 p.m., FedEx Forum

The West's top two seeds from last season conclude the regular season in Memphis.

Playoff seeding could be on the line in Game 82. There’s no scheduled national broadcast for the game, so consider a trip to Beale Street for some blues and ball to cap the regular season.