DENVER – If general managers around the league didn’t know that Bruce Brown could play guard in the NBA, they might now.
After Monday’s 129-113 win over the Rockets, Brown is roughly a quarter of the way through his first season in Denver. He gave an assessment of his time in Denver prior to the game.
“Amazing,” Brown said after the morning shootaround. “I’m playing really well. I’m doing things people said I couldn’t do, so, I’m extremely happy.”
When pressed on who those people might be and what they might not think he can do, Brown expanded.
“I’m talking to everyone that thought I couldn’t play guard,” Brown said. “That’s to a lot of GMs in the NBA.”
Through 20 games with the Nuggets, Brown has played some of his minutes at forward, especially on nights like Monday when Michael Porter Jr. is inactive, but he’s not playing much of the small-ball power forward or center roles like he did in the past two seasons in Brooklyn. He has started at point guard in Jamal Murray’s absence and has primarily been used as a reserve combo guard in the rare games when the Nuggets have been at full strength. That versatility has benefitted the Nuggets who have dealt with a series of illnesses and minor injuries to start the season.
“What hasn’t Bruce done to this point?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame.
“Bruce has done everything possibly that I’ve asked him to do and done it at a high level.”
Defensively, he’s taken on some of the least enviable assignments regardless of which position he’s playing. That meant starting Monday’s game on Jalen Green, Houston’s high-scoring second-year shooting guard.
Offensively, he’s putting up numbers fitting of a guard. He entered Monday with a 4.8-to-1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio after averaging just 1.8 helpers over his two seasons with the Nets. He’s following last season’s 40.4% mark from 3, something he’s quite proud of, by making 38.7% from deep to start his Denver tenure. Brown posted his first career triple-double, a 17-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist effort against the Thunder, last week.
“I’ve been waiting to get that for a while,” Brown said. “I’ve been close a few times.”
The Nuggets didn’t need much from Brown on Monday with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic carrying the offense, but he did his part defending Green, who finished 5 of 15 from the field. Ish Smith got the team’s chain awarded to the best defensive performance, but Brown wasn’t far behind.
“It could’ve easily gone to Bruce,” Malone said postgame. “I thought Bruce was great on Jalen Green, who is a hell of a player.”
Brown finished with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block with just one turnover in 35 minutes. It’s another data point proving Brown isn’t just a niche player who can play bigger than his listed height.
“People thought I couldn’t be a guard,” Brown said. “I mean, I am 6-(foot)-4 in the NBA. I didn’t come here being a big.”