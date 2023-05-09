Bruce Brown and Kevin Durant won’t be exchanging Christmas cards anytime soon.

Late in the third quarter of the Nuggets’ 118-102 Game 5 win, the former Nets teammates were jawing back-and-forth, each player drawing a technical foul after Brown and Nikola Jokic tried to disrupt a Suns huddle that ended with Durant giving a slight shove to Jokic that looked a lot like the shove Jokic gave Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia just two days prior.

“I don’t know what happened. I guess they were shooting free throws or whatever, but it’s not a timeout, so I can be over there,” Brown said. “I don’t know why I got a tech, so I gotta figure that one out.”

But Brown’s effort Tuesday at Ball Arena shouldn’t be defined by the moment he got in the head of his former teammate because, as his coach said postgame, “That would be demeaning to Bruce’s overall impact tonight.”

Michael Malone said he and the coaching staff met before Game 5 and talked about needing someone to step up like Lonnie Walker IV did for the Lakers on Monday against the Warriors and like Landry Shamet did for the Suns against the Nuggets in Phoenix.

Brown, who was a college teammate of Walker’s at Miami, was tuned in and delivered what the coaches were looking for.

“Shoutout to Lonnie, I was watching him last night,” Brown said. “That’s my college teammate. I’m proud of him.

“I was like, ‘I gotta have a good one, especially because I had 5 points and wasn’t as aggressive in Game 4 in Phoenix.’”

Brown needed a performance like the one he had in Game 5 — and it goes beyond getting in Durant’s head and helping hold the all-time great to 26 points on 10-for-24 shooting. Over a third of his points came at the free-throw line, where he was 9-for-10.

“That’s just my game, that’s where I’m at my best,” Brown said. “I just tried to find seams that I could get to the rim.”

Brown was one point shy of matching Durant’s point total Tuesday, scoring 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting — one point shy of his personal playoff high — but it’s a performance that will need to be replicated Thursday in Phoenix. The Nuggets got very little from Brown and the bench in Games 3 and 4 and that must change if Denver wants to be the first team to win a road game and close out the Suns in the desert.

“We’re hoping that we can do that,” Brown said. “It’ll be tough, but we’re ready for the challenge.

“We try to (have) the same focus, same physicality, play the exact same way (on the road). Mostly it’s going to be on the defensive end because they score really well at home, so we just (need to) be physical.”