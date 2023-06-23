Despite Michael Malone’s declaration at the championship parade, Bruce Brown has a decision to make this summer.

The guard predictably declined his player option and now can return to Denver for a chance to win back-to-back NBA titles or leave as a free agent and sign a much bigger contract than the Nuggets can offer him.

Should he stay or should he go?

Our Tyler King and Chris Tomasson debate:

Chris Tomasson, Broncos beat writer

After the Nuggets wrapped up their first NBA title earlier this month, guard Bruce Brown flashed an ear-to-ear smile. It’s hard to put a price on that.

Brown, as expected, has opted out of his $6.8 million player option for next season, and now must decide whether or not to play for $7.8 million for Denver in 2023-24. Brown could command a deal with another team for the mid-level exception, starting at about $13 million, and perhaps could get more than that. But there should be more than just immediate money coming his way factoring into Brown’s decision.

Yes, the Nuggets are limited in what they can pay the versatile Brown next season. But they could sign him to a deal this summer that he opts out of next summer to get a multi-year contract that starts in that $13 million range.

Sure, Brown would lose some money during 2023-24 and there would be the risk of injury before Brown gets to another deal. But there would be plenty of upside if he stays in Denver.

With Nikola Jokic in his prime, the Nuggets are the favorites to win another title, and it’s hard to put a price on that for Brown if they do. Perhaps several more titles would come his way.

Being on title-winning teams can be a big asset. In addition to general happiness, it could mean more endorsement offers for Brown. It could mean remaining in the Denver area and being a long-term pillar in the community, if that’s what Brown wants. It could lead to the Nuggets, perhaps grateful for Brown sticking around for less money, down the road being willing to extend his career or provide opportunities after he’s done as a player.

In 2010, Miami forward Udonis Haslem agreed to take less money so the Heat could fit LeBron James and Chris Bosh under the salary cap. What followed in Miami was two titles and the Heat being so gracious that Haslem was kept around for another 13 years as a player despite being well past his prime. And Haslem, who retired after Miami’s 4-1 loss to the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, seems certain now to get another job with the Heat, if he wants one.

After the Nuggets wrapped up the title, Brown was asked if wants to return to Denver. He said with a big smile, “For sure.”

If he follows through on that, it would be a good decision.

Tyler King, college sports reporter

Get that bag, Bruce.

Brown did everything he set out to accomplish this past season — and more.

He was a major contributor on a championship team, often one of the five players closing games throughout the postseason.

More important, he proved to everyone the player he was asked to be in Brooklyn — a screen-setter for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And when he wasn’t doing that, he stood in the corner and shot the ball when it was passed to him.

Now we know he’s capable of much more. He can be a secondary (and sometimes) primary ball handler and is versatile enough to guard multiple positions on defense. He’s also a solid shooter and seems to be almost automatic from the left wing. He’s also an extremely tough player who’s unafraid of the moment, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the pivotal Game 4 win over the Heat in the NBA Finals.

For someone who averaged a career-high 11.5 points as the sixth man in Denver, it’s time to cash in on his big season and make life-changing money with the potential to be a starter somewhere else.

Brown will turn 27 prior to the start of next season and the former second-round pick has made a little over $15 million so far in his career. If he signs the mid-level exception with a contending team that isn’t over the tax, he could earn around $12.4 million per season.

Or, Brown could sign with a team that has cap space like the San Antonio Spurs, who will be looking to take a massive step forward after selecting Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in Thursday's NBA Draft. If the Spurs offer Brown anywhere near $15 million per season and a starting spot, he shouldn’t pass it up.

He’s got the ring. Now it’s time to get the bag.