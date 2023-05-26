The buzz around Bruce Brown is only going to get louder.

The 26-year-old wasn’t a hot commodity on the free-agency market last offseason, but he’s been a big part of the Nuggets reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Coach Michael Malone said throughout the season that he and Denver’s front office were surprised roughly 11 months ago when Brown was still available on the second day of free agency. Brown wasn’t as shocked, especially considering his desire to play as a guard after Brooklyn used him as more of a small-ball forward.

“The rumors coming into free agency last year was that I was getting a lot of offers, which I wasn’t,” Brown said Friday after the Nuggets’ first practice in preparation of the NBA Finals. “Nobody really wanted me because they didn’t know if I could be a guard or not. I kind of took it personal, but I knew after the season – the way I played in Brooklyn – it wouldn’t fit, or people would question how I played.”

His phone has been blowing up with congratulatory messages these days, after scoring 10 or more points in 11 of Denver’s 15 playoff games this postseason.

“What a great pickup,” Malone said last week. “Give Calvin Booth credit.”

Brown remembered telling his agent at the time that he didn’t expect a big deal before he inked a contract with Denver. He signed a contract worth just under $6.5 million this season with a player option for just over $6.8 million next season with Denver after the Nuggets front office told him what he wanted to hear, that they planned to use him as a guard.

“I just came in with a chip on my shoulder,” Brown said. “Denver came in and said the right things. It clicked, and it was a perfect fit.”

The versatile guard said he hadn’t given much consideration to the player option or what comes next, but many believe Brown has significantly outperformed his salary for the Nuggets. He opened the season in a variety of roles, starting at both guard spots when Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was out and filled in at forward as needed. Bones Hyland’s departure just before the trade deadline allowed Brown to settle in as Murray’s primary backup for the rest of the regular season and playoffs. He’s been Denver’s sixth man throughout the playoffs and has closed some crucial games on the court.

Brown said Malone asked him about his contract situation for next season on Friday. Even if Brown declines his player option and is interested in a return, the most the Nuggets can offer him is $7.8 million, a number significantly lower than he’s expected to be worth after a breakout first season in Denver. After making just over $15 million over the course of his first five NBA seasons, Brown could realistically make more than that next season alone, but he’s that’s for another day.

“I haven’t thought about it too much. I think I’ll think about it when we’re done, but, obviously, it’s been a great season,” Brown said. “It’s been a great decision to come here and play with these guys. It’s been a perfect fit. I’m happy I chose here.”

The next six days will be spent preparing for a return to one of two places close to Brown’s heart. Whether the Nuggets face his hometown of Boston or his college town, Miami, in the finals, Brown better pack his charger. The Heat lead the Celtics, 3-2, ahead of Saturday’s Game 6. Boston would have home-court advantage for Thursday’s Game 1 of the Finals if the Celtics can complete the first comeback from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history. Otherwise, Denver would host Miami in Game 1 on Thursday.

With the finals potentially running until June 18 and free agency officially starting on the 30th, June is going to be a big month for Brown and his buzzing phone.

“You dream about being in a situation like this. I never really use to watch the finals. The only time I did watch them when I was growing up and was a Celtics fan and they were there,” Brown said. “Now, approaching it, it’s crazy. My phone’s been blowing up ever since the sweep. I can’t wait for it to get started.”

Malone isn’t done with national narrative

The Western Conference finals are over, but people are still talking about the Lakers.

LeBron James floating the possibility of retirement didn’t help, but the Nuggets coach still feels like his team deserves more attention.

“If anybody’s still talking about the Lakers in the NBA Finals, that’s on them. They’re gone fishing, and we’re still playing,” Malone said. “The narrative should be on whatever two teams are still alive because to get to that point — it’s historical in nature for us. Let’s get all of the negativity out of the way because this is a tremendous accomplishment and I hope that they’re celebrated for that.”