DENVER — Bruce Brown wears his Boston on his sleeve and stepped up to help the Nuggets beat his hometown Celtics, 123-111, Sunday at Ball Arena.
The love for Boston is displayed with a Red Sox tattoo on his arm. He nearly added some Celtics-themed ink but thought better of the idea early in his NBA career.
“My plan was to get ‘Boston’ spelled out, but I just entered the league,” Brown said. “The ‘O’ was going to be (dedicated to) the Celtics, but I was like ‘I can’t do that.’”
What Brown can do is contribute on both ends. His 21 points were second to only Nikola Jokic — who finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and zero turnovers — among the Nuggets. With Jamal Murray out, Brown rejoined the starting lineup as Denver’s point guard and delivered.
“Bruce stepped up,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame.
The first-year Nugget got his night started with a couple of open 3-pointers. The first came when the Celtics opted to double team Jokic roughly 90 seconds into the game. The second came 30 seconds later when the Celtics got caught with a mismatch in transition and left Brown open in the corner. He finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Entering the night a 39.8% shooter from 3, Sunday’s showing might’ve been enough to get him over 40% for the season. Opposing defenses haven’t quite shown him the same respect as other shooters with that kind of conversion rate, but Brown’s all right with that.
“I hope they don’t,” Brown said after the win. “Keep closing (out) short. I’m good with that.”
Brown made 8 of his 14 shots, added three rebounds, two assists and a block in 30-plus minutes. He was part of a strong defensive effort that held the Celtics to 28 or fewer points in three of the four quarters. While all the Nuggets appeared locked in from the jump, Brown admitted games against his hometown team hold some special meaning, especially when they have the best record in the NBA.
“They’re a great team. I definitely look forward to them, just being (from) there, me growing up a Celtics fan,” Brown said.
“I definitely look forward to it.”
Behind Jokic and Brown, the Nuggets also got 19 points from Michael Porter Jr., 18 from Aaron Gordon and 17 from Bones Hyland off the bench. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 30 points, while Jayson Tatum added 25. Marcus Smart, Brown’s defensive assignment to start the night, finished with four points, making just two of his 12 shots.
After Sunday’s game, the Celtics and Nuggets split their two regular-season games this season. The only other trip to Boston this season would require a trip to the NBA Finals.
“Hopefully, we see them in the future,” Brown said.
Murray manages knee
Jamal Murray went through his pregame shooting routine but did not play Sunday.
It was the second time this week Murray missed a game with what the team is calling injury management on Murray’s left knee. Both situations have been back-to-backs. Denver’s starting point guard played the first of two games in Sacramento but rested against the Kings on Wednesday. With the Nuggets heading to Minnesota on Monday, Murray missed the front end of the back-to-back. Denver also plays consecutive games against the Clippers and Cavaliers on Thursday and Friday.
NUGGETS 123, CELTICS 111
What happened: A clean first quarter where Denver shot 66.7% from the field and turned it over just once carried the Nuggets to a nine-point advantage to start the second. A 12-2 run from the bench helped the Nuggets stretch the lead to 15 before Jokic returned. The starters let the lead slip to 62-54 at halftime.
Denver’s starters continued to shoot well into the third and got the lead back to 13. That remained the margin to start the fourth quarter. Bones Hyland hit a couple of 3s to get Denver’s lead up to 18 early in the fourth. Jokic returned to a 13-point lead with just under eight minutes to play. Denver maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way to defeat the Eastern Conference leaders and keep hold of the top spot in the Western Conference.
What went right: The Nuggets shot the skin off the ball. Denver made 10 of its first 16 attempts from 3-point range and finished 17 of 30 from 3-point range.
Bruce Brown made his first four attempts and finished 4 of 6. Michael Porter Jr. and Hyland made three apiece, while Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Vlatko Cancar also made multiple 3s.
Boston finished 9 of 33.
What went wrong: The game was delayed roughly 30 minutes after Celtics center Robert Williams III appeared to bend the rim after an alley-oop dunk. Some players engaged with fans courtside, while others did their best to stay warm. After trying to get it level for about 15 of those minutes, the bent rim was eventually removed and replaced. Both teams got a chance to warm up once the new rim was attached.
Highlight of the night: Aaron Gordon threw it in reverse late in the second quarter. He slipped a screen at the top of the key and cut toward the basket. Nikola Jokic lobbed a pass toward the rim, and Gordon, with his back to the rim, went up and put down a reverse dunk. It capped Gordon’s productive first half and helped the Nuggets keep their halftime lead at eight.
On deck: The Nuggets have a quick trip to Minnesota for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Timberwolves on Monday.