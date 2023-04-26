Jeff Green has been on many playoff teams throughout his 14-year NBA career, playing in nearly 100 postseason games, including the 2018 NBA Finals.

The veteran forward knows what qualities locker rooms need to be successful this time of the year and he sees an important one with this year's Nuggets.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with no egos,” Green said. “We want each other to win and when you do that, that’s a true team right there.”

As Denver closed out Minnesota Tuesday to win the first round Western Conference series, there were two examples of that lack of ego — Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

With Pope facing foul trouble for large stretches of the Nuggets’ 112-109 win in Game 5, Brown, who could start for a lot of teams across the league, stepped up, playing 30 minutes off the bench. He had 14 points for the second time this series, while also guarding Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, including a solid contest on Edwards’ potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

“That shows how deep our team is,” Green said. “When you’ve got a guy like Bruce who can do all the intangible things, is a three-and-D guy and he showcased that in this series. He went out there and did his thing and KCP was there supporting him."

What Brown also provided in the series-clinching win was relief for Jamal Murray, who was able to pass off some of the ball-handling duties to Brown for stretches of the game.

“We know what (Caldwell-Pope) does every single night, but Bruce is that versatile combo guard,” coach Michael Malone said. “He can play off the ball. The way they were just hounding Jamal all night, we wanted to free Jamal up a little bit (and) let somebody else handle the ball, make a play. For Bruce to play 30 minutes and get to the foul line eight times — 14 (points) and 5 (rebounds) — that’s why it was such a valued signing in free agency.”

After a slow start by the starters, Brown came in off the bench and helped the Nuggets weather the storm, finishing as a plus-8 in the game, good for second on the team.

“Honestly, we seen the starters came out a little sluggish so I just tried to come in, give extreme energy, be aggressive, get to the rim, get us some easy buckets,” said Brown, who was also 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

The versatility that Brown has showcased all season was not on display the previous two seasons in Brooklyn. There, he was limited to setting screens and shooting open 3-pointers while playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Brown was eager to prove his abilities when he signed essentially a one-year contract with the Nuggets last offseason. He has a player option worth just under $7 million for next season, but could probably get a bigger offer in free agency.

Sure, he scored 23 and 26 points in back-to-back playoff games last season, but this brand of basketball is a lot more fun for Brown, especially since he’s already accomplished more in five postseason games this year than he did last year with the Nets.

“Anytime you win a series it’s always good,” Brown said. “I mean, I got swept last year in the first round. It’s a great feeling.”