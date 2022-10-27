DENVER – Finding the right kind of crazy has made a difference for Bruce Brown.
As the Nuggets do-it-all wing tells it, he went a little overboard at the start of his career in Detroit.
“I think I was a little crazy when I first got in the league,” Brown said after his 18-point performance in Wednesday’s win over the Lakers. “I got a lot of fouls early. Maybe that was just (because) I was a rookie. Now, the refs let a lot go when I’m defending.”
Brown said he can get away with little pushes and grabs now that he couldn’t before. It helps his cause that he’s frequently guarding much larger players. Through five games, Nuggets coach Michael Malone has used the offseason addition in a variety of roles. Brown started at point guard at Golden State when Jamal Murray got a night off and opened Wednesday at small forward when Michael Porter Jr. missed the game against the Lakers.
“At the three, I can be a little more aggressive scoring the ball,” Brown said. “When I’m at the one, I try to just get everybody involved.”
In his second start with the Nuggets, he put together one of his more complete performances with the Nuggets with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“That’s just a typical Bruce Brown night,” Malone said afterward.
What wasn’t typical for the player who has also played one through four with the second unit was the career high four 3-pointers he hit on only six attempts. That led to a conversation with Lakers star LeBron James. According to Brown, James was telling his teammates they could live with the shots Brown was taking to which Brown responded, “Your game plan ain’t working, sir. You might want to switch it up.”
Some might say engaging with James is, well, crazy. Brown said it was just a part of competing. That’s the kind of crazy Nikola Jokic seems to appreciate most.
“The crazy energy that he always provides,” Jokic said when asked about his favorite part of Brown’s game. “It’s amazing. I love it.”
Availability update
The Nuggets might need Brown to play multiple roles Friday against the Jazz.
According to Thursday’s injury report, Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain) and Davon Reed (personal reasons) are all questionable. Speaking after Wednesday’s game, Malone said Porter experienced a back spasm Monday in Portland. He expected Porter to be available Friday.
“If we needed Michael to play, he would’ve played. He could’ve played,” Malone said of Wednesday’s game, the first Porter has missed this season. “This is us trying to protect him a little bit.”
Caldwell-Pope left the win over the Lakers after coming down wrong on a fast-break layup in the third quarter.
"It's good,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Just a little flat tire when I tried to push up. I was going to dunk it.”