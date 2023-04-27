The series everyone around the NBA has been waiting for since the playoff field was set is finally here.

The No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets — the top team in the Western Conference most of the season — will meet the Phoenix Suns in a second-round series that just may decide who makes the NBA Finals.

The two teams have recent playoff history in this round when Phoenix swept Denver out of the playoffs two years ago. But there’s not much to learn from that series as the Nuggets are healthy again and the Suns now have this guy named Kevin Durant on the team.

Even the two times the teams faced off late in the regular season can’t be read into much as the Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both times.

Still, there are some numbers that should give some insight as to what to expect in this series. Here are five to remember:

37.2

That’s how many points per game Devin Booker had in the Suns’ 4-1 series victory over the Clippers in the first round.

That’s right, it was Booker, not Durant, who’s been carrying the scoring load for Phoenix.

Now, both of them are capable of scoring 40 or more any given night, but there’s an argument to be made that Booker has been the second best player in these playoffs so far — behind only Jimmy Butler, who just carried the 8-seed heat past the championship-favorite Bucks in five games.

Booker certainly looks like the player that just two years ago led Phoenix within two games of a championship.

9

That’s how many assists Jokic averaged per game against the Timberwolves.

It was only five games, but that would be the highest average the star center has had in the playoffs.

The Nuggets’ record when Jokic has a triple-double season this season (29-2, including the playoffs) proves that the team is at their best when he’s doing a little bit of everything, but mainly distributing to his teammates.

Now that Denver is fully healthy in the playoffs again, Jokic is shooting less per game than he did in the previous two postseasons and the Nuggets have the third-best offensive rating in the league through five playoff games this year.

122.5

Speaking of offensive rating, the only two teams that have a better one than the Nuggets in the postseason are the Heat and the Suns.

It’s still a small sample size, but that 122.5 offensive rating would’ve been by far the highest in the league in the regular season — the Kings were first at 118.6.

Phoenix has just been unstoppable on offense since acquiring Durant and the record of 12-1 with Durant in the lineup proves that.

But if there’s one weak spot, it’s on defense. The Suns were able to out-score the Clippers over the course of five games, but their defensive rating of 116.3 ranks 12th out of the 16 playoff teams and the Nuggets certainly have the capability to keep up with the Suns’ scoring pace.

33

That’s how many points per game Jamal Murray averaged in the three home games in round one.

Having home-court advantage may get overlooked with how much star power is in this series, but it can’t be underestimated how much playing at Ball Arena (and at altitude) has helped Denver succeed this season.

Murray has thrived in front of the home crowd so far this postseason and if he’s able to continue to score at this pace in Denver, the Nuggets could have a 2-0 lead when the series shifts to Phoenix.

45.8

That was Durant’s three-point shooting percentage in the first round.

Like many of these stats, it was certainly a small sample size, but that would be Durant’s highest three-point percentage in the playoffs.

The Nuggets were the third-best team in the league in terms of 3-point defense in the regular season.