Calvin Booth can finally get some sleep.

The Nuggets’ general manager has seemingly put the final touches on this season’s roster. But that process came with some restless nights.

“I lost sleep before the trade deadline trying to figure out how I was going to get the team better,” Booth said during his pregame press conference Sunday at Ball Arena. “But not afterwards.”

After Phoenix made a big move to acquire Kevin Durant, the Nuggets made a couple of moves to stabilize their second unit. Booth said he believes the Nuggets still have the best starting five in basketball, but Zeke Nnaji’s injury history and DeAndre Jordan’s age made finding a back-up center a priority.

“We had internal discussions about playing Aaron (Gordon) at the five. I wouldn't rule that out,” Booth said. “But also, we thought it might be helpful if we had another high energy, true center coming off the bench.”

Booth got his guy, Thomas Bryant, in exchange for Davon Reed, who was outside the regular rotation, Bones Hyland, who wanted more minutes elsewhere, and a second-round pick.

“Having another legitimate big is a good thing for us,” Booth said.

This is Booth's first year leading the front office after Tim Connelly left for a similar position with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hyland made his return to Denver with the Clippers on Sunday. While he played at an All-Rookie level last season, the equation changed with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.’s return. When the on-court chemistry between Hyland and Murray didn’t work, Booth looked for a back-up guard who would be a better fit alongside Murray.

“More of a defensive-minded guy, more of a guy that doesn't need the ball as much is probably the way to go with guys like that,” Booth said.

The fans who booed Hyland each time he touched the ball seemed to back Booth’s decision to trade away the former fan favorite. The Nuggets used their open roster spot as a result of the trade and scooped up Reggie Jackson, a former Palmer High School (Colorado Springs) standout, on the buy-out market. Jackson’s addition likely completed the Nuggets’ roster for the rest of the season, meaning Booth’s work is all but done until the offseason.

“I was really thankful that (owners) Josh and Stan (Kroenke) entrusted Calvin with being the general manager because that allowed me to continue to have a strong relationship with the man up in the fourth four, running the front office,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame. “The constant communication, collaboration, challenging each other how can we be better has been outstanding. Calvin’s first draft, his first free agency, his first trade deadline, his first buyout market. … I think he’s done a really good job. Most importantly, Calvin’s a great guy who I enjoy working with.”

Now, the problems are Malone’s to solve. Booth believes the Nuggets have 10 or 11 deserving players for a playoff rotation that could be cut down to eight or nine players.

“When you look at it, we have at least, when you count Bruce (Brown) and Thomas and a couple other guys, you have three guys that could probably start a lot of teams, at least,” Booth said. “I think that's where you need to be if you want to compete at the highest level.”

NUGGETS 134, CLIPPERS 124, OT

What happened:

The Nuggets created a 16-point lead in the first seven minutes and held on for a 13-point advantage to start the second. The Clippers used a big second quarter to cut Denver’s lead to 66-58 at halftime. A strong stretch from Michael Porter Jr. got Denver’s lead back to double digits early in the third. The Nuggets were up nine to start the fourth. Los Angeles closed within four before Jokic returned for the final 8:50. Paul George’s three-point play gave the Clippers their first lead with just over four minutes left, and the game went to overtime after Bruce Brown’s 3 in the final seconds just missed.

Jamal Murray and Porter hit 3s on consecutive possessions early in overtime to create a seven-point advantage.

What went right: Michael Porter Jr. scored efficiently and rebounded in bunches, posting a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double. Porter’s third 3 gave the Nuggets the lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation, and his fourth helped secure the win.

Jokic also completed his 23rd triple-double of the season. His late alley-oop pass to Brown gave him 40 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

What went wrong: Denver’s defense dissolved after a strong first quarter. The Nuggets held the Clippers under 40% from the field and limited the visitors to 22 points in the first quarter. The Clippers followed up with a 36-point second quarter before putting up 30 more in the third. A 32-point fourth quarter was enough for the visitors to force overtime.

Highlight of the night: Bones Hyland appeared to be feeling himself after hitting a couple of shots early in the second, but Jamal Murray put an end to that. With Hyland sitting in a defensive stance, Murray threw a couple of crossovers at his former teammate and hit a step-back 3 that the home crowd seemed to appreciate.

Up next: It’s back on the road for the Nuggets ahead of Tuesday’s game in Houston.