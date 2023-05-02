With a little over 5 minutes left in the third quarter, Chris Paul hit a mid-range jump shot to give the Suns an eight-point lead, their largest lead of Game 2.

It was the third of his trademark fallaway jumpers near the elbow in the third quarter alone, and it looked like the future Hall of Famer was finally starting to find a rhythm in a second-round series against the Nuggets.

But on the next defensive possession, Paul went up to grab a rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Bruce Brown. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope skied over Paul for the board and quickly put it back for an easy two points.

Paul immediately grabbed at his left groin and stood off to the side as Kevin Durant missed a shot. Suns coach Monty Williams called a timeout, and Paul walked to the locker room and didn’t return as his team fell behind 2-0 to the Nuggets.

“It just looked like he was boxing out and he just came up where he couldn’t push off of it or anything,” Williams said postgame. “We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area.”

Three days between Games 2 and 3 allows Paul plenty of rest if the injury isn’t that severe. (The Suns called it left groin tightness.) But if Paul, who’s had his share of injury problems in the postseason and turns 38 on Saturday, misses just one game, that puts more uncertainty into an already unsteady Phoenix rotation.

“It’s an unfortunate event, obviously,” said Devin Booker, who assumed the majority of the ball-handling duties with Paul out. “All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Booker and Durant already played over 44 minutes each while Williams tried six different players off the bench to try to give the Suns a spark in Game 2. They had only two bench points in the game and as the series shifts to Phoenix, they still haven’t had anyone emerge to provide offense surrounding Booker, Durant and Deandre Ayton. The trio combined for all but 14 of the team’s points Monday.

In Game 1, the Suns shot over 50% from the field but couldn’t keep up with the Nuggets’ offense.

In Game 2, the Suns were, at least, able to defend and even held a three-point lead after three quarters, but fell apart on offense in the fourth quarter. They lost by 10.

“You’ve gotta believe that it’s going to come our way here soon,” Williams said. “We’ve gotta go home and take care of business. That’s where we are right now. You'd love to come up here and get a split, but we have some of the greatest fans in the world and we need them when we get back there.”

Regardless of Paul's status Friday in Game 3, the Suns will be in desperation mode as they look to avoid a 3-0 hole. They’ve already relied heavily on Booker, who averaged 31 points in the first two games in Denver.

“The playoffs is a lot — a lot comes with this,” Booker said. “You just have to embrace it and embrace the challenge.

“I love it. I just love playoff basketball. There’s not many people that get the chance to do what we’re doing.”