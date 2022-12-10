DENVER • There’s at least one hole in Michael Malone’s “RoboCop” comparison for Christian Braun.
When the Nuggets coach was asked if he’s noticed any differences in Braun’s demeanor during a recent stretch where the rookie was removed from the rotation, Malone went to Hollywood.
“Not at all,” Malone answered. “He’s like 'RoboCop.' He has the same mentality. It didn’t affect him.”
Unlike the titular character from the 1987 film, released 14 years before the rookie was born, Braun is aware of his previous life as a Jayhawk, something that’s helping navigate the up-and-down life of a rookie. In his first collegiate game, he played fewer than four minutes in a high-profile matchup against Duke. He played even less in his second game against UNC Greensboro, but he carved out a bigger role as the 2019-20 season went on.
He played 15 minutes in a ranked matchup against Villanova in late December and earned more than 30 minutes against No. 16 West Virginia in January of his freshman season. He finished the season with five starts in 31 appearances.
“I went through a similar stretch at the beginning of my college career,” Braun told The Gazette before Saturday’s win over the Jazz. “I think the same things that got me on the court there are the same things that get me on the court here, so it’s easy to make that transition.”
Those things are effort and intensity, especially on the defensive end.
“All the controllables,” Braun said.
After playing just two minutes in his NBA debut at Utah in the season opener, Braun quickly carved out a role in Malone’s rotations. He played 23 minutes and scored his first NBA points in a high-profile matchup against the defending-champion Warriors in his second NBA game. He played 13 or more minutes in the next five games, but his minutes started to wane toward the end of November. While the playing time wasn’t consistent, Braun’s mindset remained steady.
“He stays ready,” Malone said, adding there’s been no sign of Braun feeling sorry for himself during the tough stretches. “He’s only a rookie, and that’s what a rookie season is about. It’s up and down.”
Another upswing started Tuesday against Dallas, and Braun earned praise for his defense and rebounding in a 20-minute performance in Thursday’s win at Portland. Some of those minutes came in the final six minutes of a one-possession game.
“The last couple of games, things went right, right when I came in,” Braun explained. “I got a little extended time and tried to make the best of the time that I got.”
Braun was the first player off the bench Saturday and logged some minutes alongside four of the starters. He helped force a turnover in his first 15 seconds on the court. He finished with five points and two rebounds in just under 25 minutes. It wasn’t the kind of performance that will guarantee Braun’s spot the rotation moving forward, and that’s just fine with the rookie. He’s operating with an emotionless approach resembling that of a certain cinematic cyborg.
“That’s part of everybody’s career. There’s ups and downs, but no, that’s not frustrating at all,” Braun said. “Just trust the work.”
NUGGETS 115, JAZZ 110
What happened: The Nuggets scored the first seven points, but the Jazz hung tight behind seven 3-pointers in the first quarter. Denver led by two to start the second and stretched the lead to 61-52 at halftime behind a 10-2 run to close the second quarter. The Jazz took their first lead of the game late in the third quarter before Jamal Murray’s jumper with two seconds left put Denver up two to start the fourth. The game was tied with two minutes to play. Bruce Brown cut for a dunk that gave the Nuggets the lead for good. Nikola Jokic and Murray finished the Jazz off from the free throw line, allowing the Nuggets improve to 16-10.
What went right: Murray continued to build off his strong fourth quarter in Portland. His 13 of 19 shooting night saw him finish the night one point short of his season-high with 30 points. He also five assists and four steals.
Jokic also posted another triple-double with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.
What went wrong: The Nuggets let a Jazz squad playing without Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson hang around until the final minutes. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame it wasn’t his responsibility to make sure his players showed up with the proper mindset. While the Nuggets ramped up the intensity when it mattered most, a better effort could’ve gotten the starters some rest.
Highlight of the night: Part of that run to end the first half was an impressive effort from Aaron Gordon on both ends. After intercepting a cross-court pass, Gordon started the break and passed it ahead to Bruce Brown, who was sprinting down the left side of the court. Brown took a dribble before lobbing a pass back to the right side. Gordon elevated, caught the ball with his right hand, and cocked it back for a powerful one-handed slam with 1:23 left in the second quarter.
On deck: The Nuggets can relax at home for a couple of days before the Wizards come to town for Wednesday’s game.