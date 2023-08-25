Where good news shines

Want to meet a Nuggets player or Broncos cheerleader — and help kids lead a healthy life?

Swing by Gold Crown Fieldhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Gold Crown Foundation, located at 150 S. Harlan St. in Lakewood, will host the Healthy Kids Expo from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tabbed "the ultimate family fun day focused on an active and healthy lifestyle," the event will feature games, fitness events, meet and greets with Denver sports figures and giveaways.

Among the VIPs expected to attend are members of the Avalanche, Broncos, Nuggets and Mammoth. Admission is free.

