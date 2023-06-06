Where good news shines

The Nuggets’ first dance in the NBA Finals was more popular than expected — if you believe the Nielsen numbers.

Game 1 between the Nuggets and Miami Heat Thursday averaged 11.6 million viewers, according to ESPN. That number slightly trailed last year’s Game 1 of a higher-profile Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals (11.9 million).

Heat-Nuggets reportedly was the least-watched Game 1 since Heat-Mavericks in 2006. Denver was the highest-rated market (19.9) followed by Miami (13.5), West Palm Beach (11.8), Richmond-Petersburg (9.7) and San Antonio (8.7).

Anyway, Denver enjoyed Game 1. The Nuggets won in a blowout, 104-93. Game 2 was another matter, the Heat scoring a 111-109 upset.

Game 3 is Wednesday at Miami's Kaseya Arena.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)