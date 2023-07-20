Where good news shines

The NBA champs added to their camp roster.

Armaan Franklin and Andrew Funk, a pair of guards, signed training-camp contracts with the Nuggets, general manager Calvin Booth said.

Franklin is a 6-foot-4 guard who played his college ball at Indiana and Virginia. As a senior in the ACC, he averaged 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists and went undrafted. He played two games for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League, scoring 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in just over 12 minutes.

Funk is a 6-5 guard who played at Bucknell and Penn State. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior. Funk played in four games for the Nuggets at Summer League, averaging 5.3 points, three rebounds and 1.1 assists.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)