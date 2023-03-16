Mason Miller is hoping to have another memorable visit to Denver.

The Creighton forward grew up in Memphis but made a few trips to the Mile High City when his dad, Mike, was finishing his playing career with the Nuggets from 2015-17. Mike Miller’s final two years in the NBA were Nikola Jokic’s first two seasons with the Nuggets. The veteran sharpshooter and the foreign newcomer quickly built a bond.

“He’s really close (with Nikola),” Mason said prior to the Bluejays practice Thursday at Ball Arena. “We actually went to Dave and Busters with him when I came out here. I was a little younger.”

Mason thinks he was a freshman in high school when his dad took him to the arcade with Denver’s then-doughy center. He didn’t feel like the only kid in the group.

“He’s a great dude,” Mason said. “He’s really a kid, honestly. That’s what everyone said, that he’s a kid. And I didn’t believe it until I saw him, but he really is.”

Mike would tell his son that Jokic was an MVP in the making. Mason didn’t quite believe it until it happened a couple of years ago.

“I saw how his body looked and everything, and I didn’t really see it. But, then he said ‘He’s going to be MVP one day.’ He actually told me that. I think it was like his second year in the league,” Mason said. “When he became MVP, I was actually surprised that it happened. It’s pretty crazy.”

There won’t be a reunion this weekend with the Nuggets in the middle of a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams, but Mason has his own game to worry about this weekend. The 6-foot-9 forward has boosted the Bluejays' bench with his athleticism and, of course, his jump shot. He’s appeared as a reserve in all 33 of Creighton’s games this season.

“He’s brought us some spark off the bench with his ability to shoot the basketball, with his athletic ability, ability to run the floor. And he loves the game," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "He works really hard. You can tell that his parents and their athletic success has had a huge impact on him.

“He's been an important part of our success, and we’re going to need him to shine big tomorrow.”

Prior to an NBA career that included a couple of championships with the Heat, Mike helped the Florida Gators reach the NCAA championship game in 2000. Dad’s message to his son ahead of his first NCAA Tournament game, Friday’s first-round matchup against North Carolina State, was pretty simple – stay calm, don’t play scared and have fun. That can be easy when the Bluejays are at their best. Under McDermott’s lead, Creighton has developed a free-flowing offense that suits Mason’s skillset. It’s largely the reason he headed to Omaha for college over offers from Indiana, Memphis and others.

“They liked shooting 3s, running fast,” Mason said. “That’s kind of the way I like to play, so that was probably the big reason.”

That choice has brought him back to Denver. He remembered where the Nuggets’ practice court is located at the arena and hoped to spend a full weekend in Denver with his team.

“Seeing the place again, it’s fun,” Mason said.

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 North Carolina State, 2 p.m. Friday

TV: TNT (Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson, Andy Katz)

Creighton’s NCAA history: 15-24 all-time. The Bluejays have become March Madness regulars under Greg McDermott. Creighton’s best tournament run came in 2021, a run to the Sweet 16 before running into Gonzaga, which advanced to the title game.

North Carolina State’s NCAA history: 37-26. The Wolfpack won the national championship in 1974 and 1983. This is North Carolina State’s first tournament appearance since 2017-18, which was coach Kevin Keatts’s first year leading the program.

What to watch: Terquavion Smith can shoot the Wolfpack into the second round or shoot his team out of the tournament. He’s made 90 3-pointers in 33 games and enters the tournament with a 33.8% from deep. Creighton’s ability to keep him out of a rhythm will be key.

Betting line: Creighton -5.5

Prediction: Creighton 74, North Carolina State 66.

—Vinny Benedetto