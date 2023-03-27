The NBA MVP debate is not a complicated one for most people, but DeAndre Jordan isn’t most people.

The veteran center was Joel Embiid’s backup in Philadelphia to close last season. This year he’s teammates with the back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic. While most in the basketball world have seemingly made up their mind, Jordan’s unique perspective comes with much more nuance.

“They’re both great, generational players,” Jordan told The Denver Gazette prior to the Nuggets beating the Sixers 116-11 Monday. “It’s hard, you know, obviously playing with Joel and now playing with Nikola, I see greatness in both of those guys. It’s tough to kind of say.”

Embiid was a slight favorite to end Jokic’s MVP reign prior to the highly anticipated game that did not come to fruition. Embiid was ruled out in with a calf injury. Philadelphia’s star center was photographed inside Ball Arena Monday morning but did not appear on the bench during the game Monday night.

Jokic likely helped his cause, completing another triple-double in the third quarter. He finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and heard a handful of “M-V-P” chants throughout the night.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said pregame it was an easy decision not to play Embiid as calf injuries can linger or become bigger issues if they don’t receive the proper attention. Those on Jokic’s side of the debate seemed to believe Embiid intentionally dodged Jokic after putting up 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, a performance that certainly helped his MVP case, in the teams’ other matchup. Fans on both sides of the aisle displayed their disappointment with signs. There were posters imitating missing-persons signs, basketball milk cartons, noting Embiid hasn’t played in Denver since 2019 and others that questioned if he was scared to face Jokic again.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s primary concern was his team letting off without Embiid or James Harden in the 76ers lineup.

“We don't base our approach on who's available, who's not,” Malone said pregame. “We're coming off of a great win and there can't be a hangover. This team beat us in Philly. Whether Joel Embiid plays or doesn't play has nothing to do with our approach.”

The national narrative has concluded that Embiid, a social media devotee, cares about the MVP, while Jokic could not care less. Jordan thinks the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

“If you don’t care about the MVP, I think that’s a lie,” Jordan said. “It’s an amazing award. Not too many people are able to win that or even be in the conversation.”

The conversation surrounding the NBA’s most important regular-season award has been declared unhealthy by Malone and Sixers coach Doc Rivers. That’s one thing all parties involved seem able to agree upon.

“The awards (debates) are very toxic. I’m happy for whoever wins all of these awards,” Jordan said. “It’s a lot of social media involved. It’s just a lot, but to each his own.”

Jordan admitted he was a bit biased toward his current teammate but was still able to see both sides of a divisive debate.

“It’s a tough call. They’re both playing great basketball and doing great things for their team,” Jordan said.

"I think you can’t go wrong.”

NUGGETS 116, 76ERS 111

What happened: The Nuggets created a 10-point advantage in the opening 8 minutes and began the second with a seven-point edge. Denver's lead was erased in the first 90 seconds of the second, but the bench got the margin back to seven before Nikola Jokic and some of the other starters returned to the court. The Nuggets settled for a 61-57 halftime lead and soon increased the advantage to 10.

The Nuggets stretched the lead to as many as 22 points in the third and led by double digits until the final minutes. At 51-24, the Nuggets remain 3.5 games ahead of Memphis for the lead in the Western Conference standings with seven games to go.

What went right: Denver's defense disappeared in the second and fourth quarters, but they started strong in the first and got back on track in the third. The Nuggets gave up 39 points in the second, more than the first (18) and third (20) combined.

What went wrong: The Nuggets didn't have to worry about Philadelphia's two biggest stars but still struggled to stop the 76ers' third-leading scorer. Tyrese Maxey surpassed his season average of 20.4 points late in the second quarter, starting the third with 25 points on 16 shots. Maxey scored just two points in the third quarter and finished with 29.

Highlight of the night: It was a fan's choice kind of night. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown threw down a couple of powerful dunks in the first half. Jamal Murray got an acrobatic layup to go, possibly reminding Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers of his bubble performance against the Clippers, while Jokic and Aaron Gordon again combined for one of their many alley oops.

Gordon added two more emphatic dunks in the third and threw a lob to Murray for another dunk. Christian Braun and Zeke Nnaji got in on the fun in the fourth quarter with a put-back slam and a one-handed tomahawk, respectively.

Up next: The Nuggets wrap a three-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.