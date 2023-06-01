Benjamin Peter has lived with colon cancer for four grueling years.

The 62-year-old Nuggets fan had planned to watch his team take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on his 50-inch flat-screen TV Thursday.

The stage IV colon cancer patient never dreamed he’d actually be going to Ball Arena.

As the Denver resident described to journalists Thursday his virtual reality experience watching Nikola Jokić’s signature move “The Sombor Shuffle” in a game last month during treatment, former Denver Nuggets forward Bill Hanzlik burst into a room at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital.

“Let’s go Nuggets!” shouted Hanzlik.

Hanzlik played with the Denver Nuggets from 1982-1991. Now an anchor and analyst with Altitude Sports, Hanzlik said he’d put Peter on the broadcast, if he was going.

“Are you going to the game tonight?” Hanzlik asked.

“No,” Benjamin Peter said. “I wish.”

Hanzlik didn’t miss a beat.

Hanzlik asked Benjamin Peter and his son, Jonathan Peter, to read the placard he’d given them.

“UCHealth and the Nuggets are sending us to Game 1!” Benjamin Peter read out loud.

“They’re not nose bleed seats either,” Hanzlik joked.

Having quit working as a project manager for IBM last summer, tickets for the finals were out of reach for Benjamin Peter — who has been a Denver Nuggets fan since moving to the state from India more than three decades ago.

“Dream come true,” said Benjamin Peter, who wore The Joker’s No. 15 jersey.

Colorectal cancer is the third lead cause of cancer-related deaths, for both men and women, in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Since his diagnosis, the disease has taken a predictable path: Surgery followed by chemotherapy and remission, only to return.

Despite the punishing routine, Benjamin Peter has remained optimistic. His care team, which nominated him for the special gift, described Peter as full of “grace and kindness.”

Benjamin Peter credits his optimism to family, faith and a love of sports, particularly the Nuggets, who made franchise history when they swept the L.A. Lakers and won the Western Conference last month.

It’s a bond he shares with his son.

“It’s really something, which money cannot buy,” Benjamin Peter said.

Alli Witzman, a UCHealth spokesperson, said the hospital’s partnership with sports organizations made the gift possible, noting the tickets were an opportunity to give back to one of their patients.

“When we can put a smile on a patient’s face," Witzman said, "that’s the joy that we get out of this.”