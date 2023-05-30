The King James version of the basketball bible is back on Aaron Gordon’s bookshelf.

Now, it’s time to crack open the Book of Butler. Heat forward Jimmy Butler is likely to be the next in a string of challenging defensive assignments for Denver’s starting power forward. It started with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards in Round 1, continued with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the second round and most recently included LeBron James of the Lakers. Now, it’s time to study Butler’s game as if it’s sacred text.

“We have player personnel sheets and booklets essentially that we can go through and study players' tendencies, what their strengths are, what they like to get to, how they're most effective,” Gordon said of his preparation. “Then, I just kind of go through that, treat it like a Bible for the next couple of days and just stick to the script.”

That process has worked so far. Early studies have shown Gordon that Butler is a different player than any of previous assignments. The assignment is made even more difficult by Miami’s ability to use up every second of the shot clock and willingness to pass up good shots for great shots, Gordon said.

“Jimmy does everything,” Gordon said. “He does all the intangible things. He gets out in transition. He gets cuts. He gets offensive rebounds. He gets back doors. He gets spin-outs. He does a lot of the game within the game, as well as being really skilled. He's a difficult cover.”

Gordon’s not the only one tasked with studying up on Miami’s superstar. Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun have also guarded opposing stars throughout the playoffs.

“What makes Jimmy hard to guard is we know he's talented. He's big. He's strong. He can get to his spots on the court, but he has the gift of drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. But he's a big-moment player. He's not scared. He's tough. He's relentless, and he's a warrior,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

“With a guy like Jimmy, you've got to give him different looks. You cannot guard him with the same play or the same scheme over a game, over four quarters or a series. That's going to be a challenge to give him different looks and to keep him off the foul line. … It's not just on Aaron Gordon. It's on all five guys on the floor to try to slow him up and to give him different looks. We'll be ready.”

Gordon has one more day to dig into Butler’s book of moves and tricks. If the team needs him to dedicate more of his energy to slowing down Butler, who’s averaging 28.5 points in the postseason, that’s fine with Gordon.

“If I can take on that task of guarding the best player night in and night out and make it easier for the guys around me so they can focus on their jobs, so be it,” Gordon said.

“Every time.”