The NBA Finals is coming to Denver.

The Nuggets clinched the franchise's first NBA Finals berth with a 113-111 win on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Denver sweeps the series and beats the Lakers for the first time in team history.

The Nuggets won the Western Conference Finals for the first time in their 47-year history behind 30 points from star center Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray chipped in with 25 and Aaron Gordon scored 22.

Game 1 vs. the Celtics or Heat will be June 1.