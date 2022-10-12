The presumptive starting five was almost complete Wednesday, and the Nuggets improved to 2-2 in the preseason with a 126-115 win over the Clippers on Monday in Ontario, Calif.
With Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan inactive, the Nuggets started Bruce Brown at point guard alongside four anticipated starters: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Kawhi Leonard got the night off for the Clippers. Caldwell-Pope led the starters, which only played the first half, with 14 points, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon added 12 apiece. Ish Smith led the Nuggets with 15 points. Norman Powell hit 11 of 14 shots from the field for the Clippers and led all scorers with 34 points.
A strong showing from the second unit in the final minutes of the first quarter gave the Nuggets a 37-29 lead to start the second. Smith got back to his midrange game, Zeke Nnaji completed a three-point play after a tough finish and Christian Braun got out in transition for a dunk.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to 13 early in the second behind another dunk from Braun and Porter’s step-back 3. Porter hit two more 3s later in the second quarter to help the Nuggets to a 74-66 lead at halftime. Denver’s starting group got the second half off, and the Clippers tied the game at 100 to start the fourth quarter.
Peyton Watson’s alley-oop to Nnaji restored Denver’s double-digit lead early in the fourth, and the Nuggets held on to improve to 2-2 in the preseason.
What went Right: For starters, Jokic played after missing the two previous games with a minor wrist injury. That should quiet any concerns about his availability to start the season, and Denver’s offense looked to be in regular-season form with Jokic out there. The Nuggets scored 37 points in each of the first two quarters. Jokic finished with two points, three rebounds and seven assists in 15 minutes and 32 seconds of playing time.
What went Wrong: Denver’s defense still appears to be in preseason form. The Clippers scored 100 points in three quarters behind a 37-point second quarter.
Highlight of the Night: This is a multiple-choice answer. It could be the ball movement that led to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s corner 3 in the first quarter, the two transition dunks from Christian Braun in the first half, Michael Porter Jr.’s 3-for-3 start from 3-point range or Aaron Gordon’s ferocious put-back dunk, which helped the Nuggets build a double-digit lead in the first half. Moussa Diabate’s dunk over Jack White was clearly the Clippers’ best play of the night.
On Deck: The Nuggets close a five-game preseason slate Friday against the Golden State Warriors.