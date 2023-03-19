The 108-102 win over the Nets on Sunday in Brooklyn was a solid reminder of how tough it can be to beat the Nuggets when their big three are clicking at the same time.

Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, in another Nuggets win. Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 25 points in the first quarter, as the Nuggets created a double-digit advantage. He also made all four of his 3-pointers. Denver’s starting point guard also had eight assists against two turnovers. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 28 points and did so on 18 shots. Porter made 5 of the nine 3-pointers he attempted and added nine rebounds and three assists.

“That starting group got us off to a great start,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Jamal had it going in that first quarter.”

Murray made all four his 3s in the first quarter, while Porter and Jokic carried the team through the second quarter, each scoring eight points. Jokic scored 12 more in the third, while Porter added 10 in the quarter. That helped the Nuggets establish a 20-point lead to start the fourth.

Aaron Gordon, who finished with 10 points, was the only other Nugget with double-digit points.

Nnaji rejoins rotation

The search for a stable second unit continued on Sunday.

Zeke Nnaji played his first minutes in more than a month and got those at back-up center. Nnaji played 11 minutes and 33 seconds, making both of his shots to finish with 4 points, 5 rebounds, one assist and one block. Thomas Bryant did not play.

Reggie Jackson was the odd man out of the bench unit in Saturday’s loss to the Knicks. He played just over five minutes and made a couple of shots. Bruce Brown also scored four off the bench, while Jeff Green scored the other three of Denver’s bench points.

Brooklyn finished with a 36-15 advantage in points off the bench, led by Seth Curry’s 12.

Standings watch

After Sunday’s win, the Nuggets will start the week with a four-game advantage over the Kings and Grizzlies with 10 games to play.

Memphis plays the Mavericks on Monday, while Sacramento plays the Jazz.

NUGGETS 108, NETS 102

What happened: A near wire-to-wire win helped the Nuggets improve to 2-2 on their current road trip.

A strong start gave the Nuggets an 12-point advantage to start the second quarter. Denver added three more points to the advantage in the second, leading 63-48 at halftime. The Nuggets took a 20-point lead to the fourth, but a 17-2 Nets run made things interesting in the final four minutes. Timely 3-pointers from Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got the lead back to double digits, and Denver held on for its 48th win of the season.

What went right: The Nuggets effort for most of the game seemed to match their ability. Denver finished with a 40-33 advantage in rebounds. The Nuggets also finished 12-23 from 3 compared to Brooklyn’s 12-for-35 mark.

What went wrong: The Nuggets flipped the switch off early in the fourth quarter, seeing a 22-point lead dissolve to single digits. That forced Michael Malone to get his starters back in the game to secure the win.

Highlight of the night: Michael Porter Jr. dunked over Nikola Jokic in the third quarter. After Jokic missed a layup, Porter crashed the offensive glass, elevated and caught the ball with his right hand. Jokic also jumped for the rebound, but Porter got there first and threw down a dunk over his teammate, flashing a big smile on the way back down the court.

Up next: The Nuggets conclude a five-game road trip against the Wizards on Wednesday in Washington.