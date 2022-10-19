SALT LAKE CITY — The reunion didn’t exactly start according to plan Wednesday at Vivint Arena, but Jamal Murray was still smiling.
Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic returned to the court together after an 18-month break, starting the opener at Utah alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon, but the rebuilding Jazz muted Denver’s excitement with a 123-102 win. That wasn’t enough to force a frown onto Murray’s face.
“I’ve never smiled in a loss before,” Murray said after completing his first game since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in April of 2021.
Murray made his first shot, a mid-range jumper, roughly 90 seconds into the game. Porter had to wait a little longer to get his first bucket when Jokic found him after a baseline cut for an easy layup later in the first quarter.
Murray played with a minutes restriction, coach Michael Malone said prior to tipoff, while Porter did not. Denver’s starting point guard finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist in just under 26 minutes.
“He’s going to work back into form. He’s going to work back into game shape. He struggled at times tonight, but it wasn’t anything that really surprised me,” Malone said. “I’m going to stay with him. I know what he’s capable of. I know what he’s done for this team. I think there’s definitely brighter days ahead for Jamal and all of us.”
Murray made 5 of 13 shots, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range. He admitted to some fatigue as the game wore on.
“I’m just shaking off the rust, obviously. I got some great looks. I felt rushed into them,” Murray said.
“I think just settling down and building chemistry with the team — knowing where I’m going to get the ball, knowing where everybody wants to move, timing — is important. I think once we find a groove with that, I think everybody’s game will start to get better. It just felt good to be out there and figure it out.”
Porter played 35 minutes and 22 seconds, the most of any Nuggets player, and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist and a steal. He made 5 of 10 shots and two of his four 3-pointers. Malone was most excited about the effort plays Porter made in the second half, contesting shots and diving for loose balls.
“Great defense is when you do everything you’re supposed to do, and you do it with effort,” Malone said. “Michael (was) getting on the floor for loose balls.”
The starters played the first 6 minutes together before Bruce Brown replaced Murray. A quick trip to the locker room in the second quarter to get his ankle re-taped messed with Murray’s minutes, but he was again replaced by Brown midway through the third quarter. Jokic and Murray returned with 8:29 to play and the Nuggets down by eight, and Porter joined the rest of the starters for the final minutes before Malone emptied his bench with 90 seconds left.
“Hopefully, I can get upset (if) we lose next game,” Murray said.
Hustle stats don’t help Denver’s cause
Second-chance points and points off turnovers troubled the Nuggets in the season-opener.
The Jazz turned 21 Nuggets turnovers into 34 points, good for a nine-point edge. When the Jazz didn’t score on their first shot, they frequently got the rebound. Utah also owned a 26-10 edge in second-chance points. The problems were at their worst in the first half and improved in the second half, but it was too late to make a difference.
“I think the message at halftime was received, but that’s the problem. It should have been received before the game,” Malone said.
“Effort should never be something we’re questioning. Effort should never be something we’re talking about. In that first half, that team outworked us.”
Smith sets record
Nuggets guard Ish Smith set a record via unfortunate circumstances.
The veteran guard replaced Murray in the second quarter, making the Nuggets the 13th franchise Smith has played for in his career, an NBA record. The few minutes Murray spent in the locker room were the only minutes Smith got before halftime. He also played the final minute-plus with Utah comfortably ahead.
After starting his career with the Rockets, Smith went on to play for the Grizzlies, Warriors, Magic, Bucks, Suns, Thunder, 76ers, Pelicans, Pistons, Hornets and Wizards. Washington traded Smith and Caldwell-Pope to Denver, setting up Wednesday’s record-breaking appearance.
JAZZ 123, NUGGETS 102
What Happened: The Nuggets opened the season with a 123-102 loss to the Jazz in Utah. The Jazz scored 37 points in the first quarter, added 38 more in the second and led by 22 at halftime. The Nuggets closed within 10 in the third quarter and cut it to single digits early in the fourth but failed to complete the comeback. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 20 points, while Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 27 points.
What Went Right: Jokic’s right wrist, which held him out of a couple of preseason games, didn’t seem to be an issue. The NBA MVP made his first six shots and finished 12 of 17 from the field with four rebounds and six assists.
What Went Wrong: The start of the second quarter was all sorts of bad for the Nuggets. Denver turned it over on its first three possessions and gave up a series of offensive rebounds to Jarred Vanderbilt, as Utah stretched the lead to 24 before halftime.
Highlight of the Night: Aaron Gordon got the season started in style, stealing a pass on Utah’s first possession and finishing with a double-pump reverse dunk in transition. Gordon also put down a lob from Caldwell-Pope with a one-handed slam after another Jazz turnover in the opening minutes. Jeff Green’s poster dunk and Bruce Brown’s cutting slam highlighted the second half.
On Deck: The Nuggets head to San Francisco Tuesday night for a rematch of a first-round matchup with the NBA champs, the Warriors.