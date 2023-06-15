The Denver Nuggets celebrated their 2022-23 NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday morning with players riding fire trucks and several leaving the rigs to walk the streets high-fiving fans.

11:13 a.m.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun popped out at the dais at the Denver City and County Building to making a brief appearance before the official program's start as the team began arriving after traveling through downtown on Denver Fire Department trucks and engines amid thousands of fans lining the route.

9:49 a.m.

Denver Police are reporting the parade will now start at Ball Arena, as opposed to Union Station, and heading up Market Street. The area between the two locations is already thronged with fans.