Left to right, Bob Keith, son, Zach Keith and friend Chad Allen. Bob Keith was at the first slam dunk contest for the NBA and went to the Rockets games with his father. Walt Keith, said this is the first championship parade he's ever been to in Denver. "This digs deep."
Logan, Ashley and Logan Jr. (8), Vargas at the Denver Nuggets parade in downtown Denver. Logan Jr. says he's looking forward to seeing Rocky eating in the restaurants, and buying merchandise. We asked Logan how much did his chain cost? "Too much," he said.
The Denver Nuggets celebrated their 2022-23 NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday morning with players riding fire trucks and several leaving the rigs to walk the streets high-fiving fans.
11:13 a.m.
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun popped out at the dais at the Denver City and County Building to making a brief appearance before the official program's start as the team began arriving after traveling through downtown on Denver Fire Department trucks and engines amid thousands of fans lining the route.
9:49 a.m.
Denver Police are reporting the parade will now start at Ball Arena, as opposed to Union Station, and heading up Market Street. The area between the two locations is already thronged with fans.