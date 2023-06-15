The Denver Nuggets celebrated their 2022-23 NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday morning with players riding fire  trucks and several leaving the rigs to walk the streets high-fiving fans. 

11:13 a.m.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun popped out at the dais at the Denver City and County Building to making a brief appearance before the official program's start as the team began arriving after traveling through downtown on Denver Fire Department trucks and engines amid thousands of fans lining the route.

9:49 a.m.

Denver Police are reporting the parade will now start at Ball Arena, as opposed to Union Station, and heading up Market Street. The area between the two locations is already thronged with fans. 

Nuggets parade 2023 fans at light rail

Young fans arrive off the light rail before the Denver Nuggets parade on the streets of Denver.

9News reporters Corey Rose, left, and Jordan Chavez, from Denver Gazette media partner KUSA hold up Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Champs posters
Left to right, Bob Keith, son, Zach Keith and friend Chad Allen. Bob Keith was at the first slam dunk contest for the NBA and went to the Rockets games with his father. Walt Keith, said this is the first championship parade he's ever been to in Denver. "This digs deep."

Nuggets parade 2023 fans at the parade

Logan, Ashley and Logan Jr. (8), Vargas at the Denver Nuggets parade in downtown Denver. Logan Jr. says he's looking forward to seeing Rocky eating in the restaurants, and buying merchandise. We asked Logan how much did his chain cost? "Too much," he said.

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley talks with fans while she is on the parade route after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship
Nuggets parade 2023 fans at the parade

A Denver Nuggets fans shows off his Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Championship poster at the 2023 parade. 