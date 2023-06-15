The Denver Nuggets celebrated their 2022-23 NBA title with the team aboard  fire trucks on Thursday morning driving through the streets of downtown Denver as thousands of fans lined the route and gathered at the City and County Building.

2:12 p.m.

Two people were shot in downtown Denver following the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday, police said. It happened in the area of 17th & Curtis streets, according to a Denver Police tweet and the victims' conditions are unknown.

Shooting after Nuggets parade

Denver Police officers respond to a shooting in the area of 16th and Arapahoe streets after the Denver Nuggets parade Thursday. 

12:18 p.m.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone at the podium praising his team and calling rookie Christian Braun a "bad man." 

Malone urged a cheer from the crowd and closed his initial remarks with "I love ya' all. I love ya' all."

Nikola Jokic, the Finals MVP, walked to the podium to chants of "MVP" and told the fans "This one's for you."

NBA veteran Jeff Green offered that he'd waited "16 long-assed years" to win a championship. 

Nuggets power forward Arron Gordon, wearing a pair of shoes around his neck, told the crowd "This is for the whole city!" 

Confetti launchers and smoke machines fired at the end of the team members' comments. Players and coach Michael Malone stayed on the dais dancing, smoking cigars and Jokic blowing kisses to the departing crowd.

11:50 a.m.

Denver Police reported one of its officers was struck by a fire truck near the edge of the parade route at 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street. The crowd had breeched the barriers and were close to fire trucks in the parade by then. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a DPD tweet.

Nuggets players Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic and their trophies rode the rest of the way of the parade route aboard an Arapahoe County Sheriff's "Bearcat" armored vehicle.

11:30 a.m. 

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

In a heartwarming gesture, Nuggets Coach Michael Malone climbed down from the firetruck he was on to mingle with the fans, who responded with glee. 

11:22 a.m.

At one point along the route, fans slipped through barricades and could be seen surrounding a fire engine carrying Denver Nuggets team members.

11:13 a.m.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun popped out at the dais at the Denver City and County Building to making a brief appearance before the official program's start as the team began arriving after traveling through downtown on Denver Fire Department trucks and engines amid thousands of fans lining the route.

9:49 a.m.

Denver Police are reporting the parade will now start at Ball Arena, as opposed to Union Station, and heading up Market Street. The area between the two locations is already thronged with fans. 

Nuggets parade 2023 fans at light rail

Young fans arrive off the light rail before the Denver Nuggets parade on the streets of Denver.
Nuggets parade 2023 fans at light rail

Fans arrive off the light rail before the Denver Nuggets parade on the streets of Denver.

9News reporters Corey Rose, left, and Jordan Chavez, from Denver Gazette media partner KUSA hold up Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Champs posters
Nuggets parade 2023 fans at light rail

Left to right, Bob Keith, son, Zach Keith and friend Chad Allen. Bob Keith was at the first slam dunk contest for the NBA and went to the Rockets games with his father. Walt Keith, said this is the first championship parade he's ever been to in Denver. "This digs deep."

Nuggets fans at Westminster Station light rail station
Nuggets parade 2023 fans at the parade

Logan, Ashley and Logan Jr. (8), Vargas at the Denver Nuggets parade in downtown Denver. Logan Jr. says he's looking forward to seeing Rocky eating in the restaurants, and buying merchandise. We asked Logan how much did his chain cost? "Too much," he said.

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley talks with fans while she is on the parade route after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship
Nuggets parade 2023 fans at the parade

A Denver Nuggets fans shows off his Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Championship poster at the 2023 parade. 