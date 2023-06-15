The Denver Nuggets celebrated their 2022-23 NBA title with the team aboard fire trucks on Thursday morning driving through the streets of downtown Denver as thousands of fans lined the route and gathered at the City and County Building.

2:12 p.m.

Two people were shot in downtown Denver following the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday, police said. It happened in the area of 17th & Curtis streets, according to a Denver Police tweet and the victims' conditions are unknown.

12:18 p.m.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone at the podium praising his team and calling rookie Christian Braun a "bad man."

Malone urged a cheer from the crowd and closed his initial remarks with "I love ya' all. I love ya' all."

Nikola Jokic, the Finals MVP, walked to the podium to chants of "MVP" and told the fans "This one's for you."

NBA veteran Jeff Green offered that he'd waited "16 long-assed years" to win a championship.

Nuggets power forward Arron Gordon, wearing a pair of shoes around his neck, told the crowd "This is for the whole city!"

Confetti launchers and smoke machines fired at the end of the team members' comments. Players and coach Michael Malone stayed on the dais dancing, smoking cigars and Jokic blowing kisses to the departing crowd.

11:50 a.m.

Denver Police reported one of its officers was struck by a fire truck near the edge of the parade route at 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street. The crowd had breeched the barriers and were close to fire trucks in the parade by then. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a DPD tweet.

Nuggets players Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic and their trophies rode the rest of the way of the parade route aboard an Arapahoe County Sheriff's "Bearcat" armored vehicle.

11:30 a.m.

In a heartwarming gesture, Nuggets Coach Michael Malone climbed down from the firetruck he was on to mingle with the fans, who responded with glee.

11:22 a.m.

At one point along the route, fans slipped through barricades and could be seen surrounding a fire engine carrying Denver Nuggets team members.

11:13 a.m.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun popped out at the dais at the Denver City and County Building to making a brief appearance before the official program's start as the team began arriving after traveling through downtown on Denver Fire Department trucks and engines amid thousands of fans lining the route.

9:49 a.m.

Denver Police are reporting the parade will now start at Ball Arena, as opposed to Union Station, and heading up Market Street. The area between the two locations is already thronged with fans.