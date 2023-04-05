It was a productive night off for the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets secured the one seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage through at least the conference finals despite not playing on Wednesday night. The Pelicans' 138-131 overtime win over the Grizzlies in New Orleans made it mathematically impossible Memphis could catch Denver atop the standings. It will be the first time the Nuggets have finished with the conference's best record in the franchise's NBA era.

As the one seed, the Nuggets will not know their opponent until the final game of the play-in portion of the postseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks locked down the top seed in the Eastern Conference finals and the best regular-season record in the NBA after beating the Bulls on Wednesday.

The Nuggets have three games left in the regular season, starting Thursday in Phoenix and ending with Sunday's game against Sacramento at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic (calf tightness), Jamal Murray (thumb sprain) and Zeke Nnaji (knee sprain) are listed as questionable to play against the Suns.

With the one seed in hand, the Nuggets' stars might get a few more nights off.