The price for Bones Hyland proved to be a quite small.

The second-year guard was sent to the Clippers in a four-team deal that brought center Thomas Bryant to Denver. Denver also sent Davon Reed and a second-round pick out in the deal.

Hyland ends his stint in Denver having played 111 games with the Nuggets. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Denver drafted Hyland with the 26th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, one spot ahead of Cam Thomas, who just became the youngest player to record three consecutive 40-point games for Brooklyn.

Earlier in the morning, the Nuggets sent Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers for center Thomas Bryant. The Nuggets have one open roster spot following the moves.