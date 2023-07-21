The Nuggets and DeAndre Jordan celebrated the center's 35th birthday by making things official.

The team announced Friday that Jordan will return to the Nuggets on a one-year contract. Jordan played in 39 regular-season games last season, including eight starts. He also appeared in four postseason games off the bench.

Jordan averaged 5.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 15 minutes per game in the regular season. Going into next season, Jordan and Zeke Nnaji appear to be the best options to back up NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.

Beyond his contributions on the court, Jordan was credited with being a veteran leader and organizing off-the-court activities during his first season in Denver.

The Nuggets previously announced they had signed Collin Gillespie, Braxton Key and Jay Huff to two-way contracts and reserve guard Reggie Jackson to a standard two-year contract with a player option for the second season.