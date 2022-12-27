The win streak stands at five after the Nuggets' strong finish for a 113-106 win over the Kings on Tuesday in Sacramento.
Michael Porter Jr.’s fifth 3-pointer broke a tie with roughly three minutes to play before Jamal Murray scored five straight to put the Nuggets up eight. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope followed with a 3 before Nikola Jokic put the game away with a hook shot and some late free throws, completing a big comeback.
Porter led the Nuggets with 30 points. Murray added 25 points, while Jokic finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.
De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points.
The Nuggets shot 37.5% from the field and 16.7% from 3 and trailed by 12 after the first quarter. The Kings extended the lead to 20 after Bruce Brown exited with an ankle sprain. A strong close to the second quarter from Porter and Murray helped the Nuggets close the gap to nine points by halftime.
A more aggressive Jokic helped the Nuggets pull within four to start the fourth, and the Nuggets regained the lead for the first time early in the fourth after Murray spun into a floater while playing with the bench. The Kings regained the lead for a stretch of the fourth quarter before Denver’s dominance in the decisive minutes.
The win keeps the Nuggets alone atop the Western Conference standings at 22-11.
What went right: Porter played his best game since missing 13 consecutive games with a heel issue. He scored 19 of his 30 points and grabbed four of his six rebounds in the first half, helping the Nuggets stay within reach while his teammates struggled with their scoring touch. He also added two assists and a pair of steals.
What went wrong: Bruce Brown exited in the second quarter with an ankle sprain and did not return. With Jeff Green (broken hand) and Aaron Gordon (shoulder strain) already out, the Nuggets missed Brown’s versatility.
Highlight of the night: Murray found himself with the ball and not many options late in the shot clock with the Nuggets up three in the final three minutes. Murray created just enough space to get off a shot and sunk a fadeaway 3 off the dribble to put the Nuggets up six late.
On deck: The same two teams play again Wednesday in Sacramento.