DENVER – Bones Hyland wasn’t the only Nugget striking gold at the rim.
The Nuggets scored a franchise-record 98 of their 141 points in the paint in Wednesday’s win over the Wizards that stretched Denver's win streak to three. The NBA record of 100 was set more than 25 years ago when the game looked a lot different, and the environment wasn’t right for Denver coach Michael Malone to attempt to match it on the final possession.
“That’s not how you play the game, especially when you have a friend on the other end,” Malone said, citing his relationship with Wes Unseld Jr.
Nikola Jokic, who received a shiny, rebranded Most Valuable Player trophy after the game, scored a season-high 43 points against a Wizards team playing without Kristaps Porzingis or Rui Hachimura. Jokic made 17 of his 18 shots inside the 3-point arc.
“I wish we would’ve gotten him 10 more shots,” Malone said. “They had no answer for him – not many people do.”
A number of those shots came from the pocket, a spot just inside the free throw line in the middle of the court where it’s hard to effectively double-team. Hyland worked the two-man game and found Jokic in that spot on a few occasions as the Nuggets worked to put Washington away in the second half.
“They’re missing a couple of big guys. I was just there trying to attack the paint and be there as a presence,” Jokic said.
“I think the pocket is a really dangerous place, because you can do a bunch of things. You can shoot. You can pass. It’s close to the basket. … If you have the ball there, you can make damage.”
While Jokic did most of his damage around the basket but below the rim, the rest of the Nuggets seemed to be auditioning for a spot in the dunk contest.
The Nuggets’ cool uncle, Jeff Green, made five shots on six attempts, four of which were dunks. He got out in transition for a breakaway slam, dunked over Daniel Gafford and put down a lob from Hyland before cutting for a dunk off a Jokic assist.
“Man, the ol’ head, I don’t know how he just keeps dunking on everybody,” an animated Hyland said. “I don’t get it. I don’t know. Jeff is unbelievable when he’s going to the rack.”
Aaron Gordon showed his dunk contest chops on a handful of occasions. He stared the night with a reverse double-pump dunk. Later, Bruce Brown served up an uncontested slam before Gordon followed with a driving dunk past Jordan Goodwin and a couple of alley-oop finishes off passes from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Hyland. He remains Jokic’s favorite should there be an intrasquad dunk contest.
“It’s got to be AG, no?” Jokic answered, seemingly confused it would even be up for debate.
Then, there were a couple of fresher faces joining the fun. After Christian Braun got fouled on a dunk attempt earlier the in the game, he attacked Will Barton’s closeout and finished with a strong dunk through traffic for the first regular-season slam of his NBA career. He’s confident there are more on the way thanks to his 40-inch vertical leap, which ranked third at the most recent NBA Draft combine.
“There’s a lot of guys with some bounce. We’re going to see more and more dunks from everybody, but Jeff looked pretty good tonight, but he’s old, so he’s up and down. Bones got one … I don’t know. You don’t see Bones dunk too much,” Braun told The Denver Gazette.
“I would say of the guys with the most bounce on the team, I’m at the top of the list. The other guys would probably argue.”
Hyland used one of Jokic’s five steals to get out on the break and put down a rare dunk despite a late challenge from Kyle Kuzma. The second-year guard claimed his dunk was better than Braun’s at the end of the night.
“My dunk was better,” Hyland said.
“I ain’t going to lie. It just felt like I seen gold at the rim. I knew Kuz was going to try to block it. I felt like if I tried to lay it up, he would’ve got it off the backboard. I have to start exploding more at the rim and showing my athleticism, because I can get up. I just wanted to get on the rim one time.”
He wasn’t the only one seeing gold.
Up next
Nuggets (17-10) at Lakers (11-16), 8 p.m. Friday, ESPN