Michael Malone’s appreciation for Bruce Brown’s playoff performances started before the versatile guard sported a Denver Nuggets uniform.

“I feel in love with Bruce when I watched him in playoffs last year against Boston,” the Nuggets coach said prior to Tuesday’s Game 2 against Minnesota at Ball Arena.

Earlier this season, Malone said Brown guarded Celtics star Jayson Tatum as well as anybody he’s seen. In Game 1, Brown guarded just about everyone he shared the court with, including Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. The 7-foot, 248-pound Towns had a significant size advantage on Brown, who’s listed at 6-foot-4, 202 pounds. But that didn’t seem to matter much.

“He stood Karl-Anthony Towns up in the post one time. He was guarding guys on the perimeter,” Malone said. “I just loved, overall, his versatility, his toughness, but most importantly, I just love how aggressive he’s been.”

That attack mindset has also been evident on the offensive end.

In a convincing Nuggets' win in Sunday's Game 1, Brown scored 14 points on eight shots, continuing a stretch that’s seen him score in double figures in nine of his last 10 games dating back to the end of the regular season. In those 10 games, he’s registered a field goal percentage above 45 percent eight times, including the playoff opener.

That streak ended after a hot start Wednesday. After making his first three shots, Brown finished with six points, five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes.

“I’m going to continue to play the same way I played the second half of the season,” Brown said at Wednesday morning’s shootaround. “Be extremely aggressive, take the chances that they give me and make timely shots.”

Brown again served as Denver’s sixth man Wednesday, though his night started a little earlier than usual. He typically replaces Jamal Murray around the six-minute mark, but he entered in the first five minutes Wednesday after Michael Porter Jr. picked up two early fouls. Brown made an early impact, cutting baseline for a strong two-handed slam off an assist from Murray before throwing a lob to Jeff Green for a dunk that put Denver up nine in the first quarter.

“I always talk about his versatility, but lately what stands out to me is just the attack mode he plays in,” Malone said. “That guy is getting downhill. He’s putting pressure on the defense and getting to the basket. He’s getting to the free throw line. He’s making plays for his teammates.”

Defensively, his assignments ranged from Mike Conley, Minnesota’s point guard, to Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and stretch forward Taurean Prince.

With Brown enjoying such a strong stretch of play and Nuggets limited in what they can offer him this offseason, it’s quite possible this is Brown’s only postseason run as a member of the Nuggets. He’s outplayed his $6.5 million contract this season and has a player option worth $6.8 million next season. If this is his only playoff appearance with the Nuggets, he’s out to give Denver his best.

“You should be playing your best basketball now,” Brown said.

“I couldn’t wait for the playoffs to start. I mean, I just turn it up a notch in everything I do – defensive end, offensively and just lock in more.”