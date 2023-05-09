A popular phrase among Nuggets fans needs to be reworked.

The faithful have used “Not since Wilt” to celebrate the numerous accomplishments throughout Jokic’s career that can only be matched by the legendary Mr. Chamberlain. After Jokic's 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in Denver’s 118-102 win over the Suns in Game 5 on Tuesday at Ball Arena, the new phrase might be “Only Joker,” as he passed Chamberlain for the most postseason triple-doubles by a center with his 10th.

“Again,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone, clearly in a joking mood, said when informed Jokic passed Chamberlain on a chart. “He’s making a habit of this. He must be stat-padding.”

Jokic was in a joking mood before the tip. After finishing his pregame shooting session, he tossed the ball to Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who prevented Jokic from grabbing the ball in a tense moment in Game 4. The two shared a handshake, seemingly burying any drama.

“He’s trying to get his 25 'Gs' back,” Malone again joked, citing Jokic’s fine handed down by the NBA.

Jokic joked after the game on TNT that Ishbia should volunteer to pay his fine.

“He’s a really funny, goofy guy. He has a sense of humor. He has a personality. I think he’s making light of a situation,” Malone said.

Once the game started, it was a typical business-like approach from Denver’s star. Jokic made 12 of his 20 shots, 2 of his 3 attempts from 3-point range and 3 of 5 free throws. Through five games, Jokic is leading second-round players in points, rebounds and assists. He also blocked two shots and recorded a steal, helping the Nuggets win his 37-plus minutes by 18 points. In the first five games of the series, Jokic is averaging 35 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 57.5% from the field, 47.1% from 3 and 82.9% from the line.

“He does everything for us,” Bruce Brown said in the postgame locker room. “Our offense runs through him. He makes the right play every single time, like I’ve said many times. We’re just going to live with 'Jok.' If he wants to score 50, we’re living with it, but if he wants to get everybody else the ball and still score 50, I like that, too.”

The Suns stuck with their one-on-one approach against Jokic to start the game, a strategy that saw Jokic score a career-high 53 points in Phoenix’s Game 4 win. Jokic hit his first shot, a short fadeaway over Deandre Ayton, and made his second shot after sealing the Suns’ center inside. He missed his next four, including a couple of easy shots inside, but was well on his way to another triple-double with 5 points, 5 rebounds and four assists after playing the entire first quarter.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

After making his first two shots, Jokic missed seven in a row before scoring over Kevin Durant from the right block.

"I opened the game today, I think, really badly. Maybe I was forcing it. I don't know," Jokic said. "Then, I just slowed down, let the game come to me and that happened."

Phoenix erased Denver’s 15-point lead and took its first lead late in the second only for Jokic to answer with his first 3-pointer of the game. Jokic’s 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists at halftime helped the Nuggets to a 52-49 lead at halftime.

Jokic made his first six shots of the third quarter and added a couple of free throws, leading the Nuggets to a 20-point lead late in the third.

"In the second half, we came back to playing how we played in the first quarter," Jokic said. "Aggressiveness, helping, being there for your teammate, screening, everything was good for us in that second half."

The two-time Most Valuable Player completed another double-double with his 10th rebound late in the third and started the fourth an assist shy of a triple-double. The all-around performance helped the Nuggets add 14 points to their lead in the third quarter.

An alley-oop feed to Aaron Gordon early in the fourth completed the 10th playoff triple-double of Jokic’s career, separating him from another legend. He became the second player with 300 points, 100 rebounds and 75 assists in the first 10 games of a postseason, according to ESPN. He joins another triple-double machine in Oscar Robertson, who did so in 1963, in that regard.

Whether it’s Robertson or Chamberlain, Jokic is establishing himself, if not surpassing, some of the game’s legends.

“I think sometimes we maybe take Nikola Jokic for granted,” Malone said. “Because what he’s doing is just incredible every single night.”