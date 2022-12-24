DENVER - The Nuggets started Friday's game against Portland fully healthy for the first time in roughly a month.
Now, the Nuggets won't be whole for roughly another month.
The Nuggets announced Jeff Green suffered a hand fracture and sprained finger in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. The veteran forward will be reevaluated in four weeks, according to the team release.
Green played in 24 of the Nuggets' first 31 games to start the season, averaging 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. The 36-year-old forward has been a mainstay in Michael Malone's second unit for much of the season.
With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning to the starting five for Friday's game, the Nuggets will have a few options to fill Green's minutes, starting Sunday against the Suns. Vlatko Cancar is one option, while Malone could also move Zeke Nnaji, who's served as the team's backup center the last couple of games, to power forward, creating space for DeAndre Jordan to rejoin the rotation. Christian Braun and Davon Reed could also be options in smaller lineups until Denver's high-flying veteran forward is able to rejoin the rotation.