The bad news started before the Denver Nuggets' season began.

Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing in a tune-up game for Slovenia ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup, according to multiple reports. Cancar drove for a right-handed dunk and landed awkwardly, clutching his left knee as he hit the court.

The timing of the injury puts Cancar's availability for the upcoming season in jeopardy.

Cancar was a solid bench forward for the Nuggets last season, averaging 5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He played in 60 regular season games and shot 37.4% from 3 to help Denver to its first NBA title.

With the departure of Jeff Green in free agency, Cancar had an opportunity to carve out an even bigger role in his fifth NBA season.

After Cancar's injury, Jamal Murray (Canada) is the only member of the Nuggets expected to play in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.