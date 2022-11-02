DENVER — Added perspective is getting packed for the Nuggets trip to Oklahoma City.
After Tuesday’s practice, the team hosted a workout for Special Olympics athletes on the Ball Arena court. The smiles and interactions helped put Sunday’s performance against the previously winless Lakers in a different light.
“Yeah, you’re pissed off. We didn’t play good defense in L.A. We’re 4-3. Then, you go to Special Olympics and spend some time with amazing boys and girls, men and women. It hits you in the heart,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Wednesday’s practice. “I was proud of our team yesterday — coaches, players and staff — because anytime you have a chance to give somebody your time, the most valuable commodity there is — to give them your time, your attention, your love to bring a smile to a face, that’s invaluable. That’s life. That’s big picture. Sometimes you got to take those blinders off and say, ‘OK, what really matters?’ Yesterday really mattered. It was a great day for everybody involved.”
Nikola Jokic led a passing drill and had fun sharing some of his secrets. The two-time Most Valuable Player called the experience “remarkable,” after Wednesday's practice.
“I love to do those things, just to see the smiles, just to see the reactions. I think it’s a great thing. The whole team and NBA needs to do that more,” Jokic said.
“They have special energy.”
The Nuggets will get another dose of perspective when they travel to Memphis later this season. Malone said there are plans to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
While added perspective is a positive, the hope is there’s still room in the team’s luggage for defense to tag along for Thursday’s matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. The young Thunder are one of the league’s early surprises with a 4-3 record.
“They play with a lot of energy,” Jokic said. “Their set plays are really aggressive. They’re aggressive drivers.”
Gilgeous-Alexander, a shifty ball-dominant guard who Malone called an “All-Star,” is averaging 31.5 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks to start the season. The Nuggets are 1-3 in four road games this season after allowing 125.5 points per game. The Thunder nearly spoiled the Nuggets’ home-opener, scoring 50 points in the paint and besting Denver 18-5 in transition points. Denver needed hot shooting nights from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. and a triple-double from Nikola Jokic to beat the Thunder 122-117 on Oct. 22.
“Every time we play them it seems like it’s a very hard-fought game, win or lose,” Malone said.
“Tomorrow night is going to be a hell of a challenge to see if our defense is ready to travel.”