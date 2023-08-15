The Denver Nuggets' first two games of the inaugural In-Season Tournament will be carried on national television.

ESPN will broadcast the Nuggets' first game of the new competition, a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 3 at Ball Arena. TNT will broadcast Denver's second game, a home game against the Clippers on Nov. 14.

Denver's final two games of the group play stage are trips to New Orleans and Houston on Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, respectively.

All group play games are on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Each conference is split into three groups based on records from last season. Four teams from each conference will advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds. The winner of each group will advance, as will one wild card, which will be the second-place team with the best record in the conference. Head-to-head record, if applicable, is the first tiebreaker with point differential being the second tiebreaker.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 in local markets. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and championship game (Dec. 9) will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All In-Season Tournament games will also count toward a team's regular-season record with the exception of the championship game.

Each member of the championship-winning team will receive $500,000. Players on the second-place team will get $200,000. Semifinalists take home $100,000 with the quarterfinalists receiving $50,000.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout round will have a pair of regular-season games scheduled during the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday.

Nuggets In-Season Tournament schedule

Nov. 3: Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 14: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 8 p.m., TNT

Nov. 17: Nuggets at Pelicans, 7 p.m., Altitude

Nov. 24: Nuggets at Rockets, 7 p.m., Altitude