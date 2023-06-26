Maximizing the Nuggets’ chances to win another championship was Calvin Booth’s main focus going into Thursday’s NBA draft.

That meant using the team’s three picks — Nos. 29, 32 and 37 — on three players the general manager could see taking the court next season. Julian Strawther played three years at Gonzaga before becoming Booth’s first pick Thursday. Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson — picked 32nd and 37th, respectively — played five seasons of college ball.

Pickett spent his first three college seasons at Siena and finished his career at Penn State, Booth’s alma mater. Tyson spent five seasons playing at Clemson. That experience might be a negative for teams looking for players with the most potential, but it’s a positive in Booth’s book as he tries to find players who can help now.

“Often times, those guys have to be in college a little bit longer,” Booth said. “I think every single one of these guys at some point during the season, coach (would) maybe feel comfortable putting them in the game if we have injuries or if they play really well. So I think that’s important to have those kind of guys on our roster when we’re just coming off winning a championship. We need to get stuff done now.”

Booth also views the draft as an important opportunity to add to the roster given the Nuggets’ situation. With three players — Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. — on max contracts, the Nuggets won’t have much money to throw around when free agency opens Friday. They also don’t have many trade assets without breaking up the championship core.

“I like to utilize the draft to get archetypes that are hard to get in free agency or the trade market,” Booth said. “I feel like all these guys up here on the stage are unique.”

Strawther is a 6-foot-7 shooter who said he’s modeled his game after other tall shooting guards like Klay Thompson. Pickett, a 6-foot-4 guard can do it all and has an ability to make his teammates better in Booth’s eyes. Tyson can play either forward spot at 6-foot-8 and is another high-level shooter.

“They’re all high-character guys. They’re all tough. They’re all smart. They’re all skilled,” Booth said. “I feel like they all bring something a little bit different than we currently have. I think having a balanced roster, a diverse roster, is going to be very important going forward and trying to have a sustainable organization and team.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

They’re all excited to be in Denver, too. For Strawther, it’s the style of play, among other things.

“They play the right way. They play for each other. I feel like in today’s age of basketball, that’s kind of getting lost, you know, playing for one another and playing to win,” said Strawther, who advanced to an NCAA championship game, Elite Eight and Sweet 16 at Gonzaga. “Being able to join an organization that’s all about winning, all about each other, I mean, it’s a blessing.”

For Pickett, it’s the chance to pick the minds and work habits of the Nuggets’ starting guards.

“I’m really excited to play behind guys like Jamal Murray (and) (Kentavious) Caldwell-Pope who have been consistent starters in the league and who have been on championship teams,” Pickett said. “You get behind guards like that just to learn and see what type of work you have to put in is going to be really big for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Tyson’s looking forward to being in a championship environment and playing behind some high IQ players.

“We’ll be in a winning culture,” Tyson said. "Really just going to learn as much as I can about the game, try and soak it all up and go from there.”

The rookies will get their first chance to show they’re NBA ready when the Nuggets start Summer League on July 7 in Las Vegas.