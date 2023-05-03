Jamal Murray was in the middle of answering a question about his shooting struggles in the Nuggets’ Game 2 win over the Suns when he glanced down at the stat sheet in front of him and saw a number that caused his eyes to get really big.

“0-for-9 from 3, bro,” Murray said.

“I didn’t even see that,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, sitting to Murray’s right, said.

“I did.” Murray replied.

A few minutes later, while Caldwell-Pope was answering a question, Murray leaned back in his chair and went through his shooting motion, follow through and all, seemingly searching for any kind of answer after maybe the worst playoff game of his career.

In nearly 40 minutes, Murray scored just 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting, including that 0-for-9 from 3-point range like he mentioned.

It was the second-lowest scoring output he’s had in the postseason and the only game in which he did score in single digits was over four years ago in his third ever playoff game when he had just six points on six shots in a 10-point loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of that first-round series.

This time around, Murray was loose and in a good mood. Sure, winning the game helped, but he’s also confident this will be the last time he has a game like that in this postseason.

“Most of my shots were open,” Murray said. “They just didn’t drop tonight.

“I don’t think I’ve ever shot like that before.”

But Murray didn’t feel like he was forcing anything and when Denver needed to close out the game in the fourth quarter, it was the pick-and-roll with Murray, who did have eight assists in the game, and Nikola Jokic that the team went to time and time again.

“He still helped us win the game,” coach Michael Malone said. “That two-man game to close them out between him and Nikola is just really, really hard for opponents to guard.”

Even if Murray struggles again in Game 3 when the series shifts to Phoenix, he’ll still be counted on, along with Jokic, to deliver baskets late in the game.

But Murray has never been one to lack confidence and he’ll be on a mission to help give the Nuggets a 3-0 series lead on Friday night.

“Honestly, (I) just forget about it,” Murray said. “I know I can shoot the ball. (I’ll) get back in the gym, eat some good food, get some good sleep, try to watch film, forget about it, learn from it and just come focused for Friday.”