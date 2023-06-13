The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets joined a list of Colorado pro sports champions with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals:

Col ora do Avalanche

1995-96: The Avs become the first Colorado team to win a professional sports title a year after moving from Quebec. A team led by Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy swept the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final to take home the crown.

2000-01: After losing in the Western Conference finals the previous two seasons, the Avs returned to the Stanley Cup final looking for their second Cup. Sakic, Forsberg and Roy were still important parts of team and were joined by Ray Bourque and Rob Blake. Colorado won Game 7 at home against the New Jersey Devils.

2021-22: Another Avalanche team that was haunted by previous playoff failures. Colorado struggled to get out of the second round in each of the three playoffs prior. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar were part of a star-studded roster that rolled through the playoffs. The Avs beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to claim the Cup.

Denver Broncos