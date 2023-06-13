The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets joined a list of Colorado pro sports champions with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals:
Col ora do Avalanche
1995-96: The Avs become the first Colorado team to win a professional sports title a year after moving from Quebec. A team led by Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy swept the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final to take home the crown.
2000-01: After losing in the Western Conference finals the previous two seasons, the Avs returned to the Stanley Cup final looking for their second Cup. Sakic, Forsberg and Roy were still important parts of team and were joined by Ray Bourque and Rob Blake. Colorado won Game 7 at home against the New Jersey Devils.
2021-22: Another Avalanche team that was haunted by previous playoff failures. Colorado struggled to get out of the second round in each of the three playoffs prior. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar were part of a star-studded roster that rolled through the playoffs. The Avs beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to claim the Cup.
Denver Broncos
1997-98: The Broncos had been to the Super Bowl four times before finally breaking though against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII. Terrell Davis was named game MVP, rushing for three touchdowns, and quarterback John Elway got his first Super Bowl title to cement his legacy.
1998-99: The only back-to-back on this list. The Broncos won their first 13 games before finishing 14-2. Mike Shanahan and the Broncos beat former coach Dan Reeves and the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Elway was named Super Bowl MVP and retired in the offseason.
2015-16: The Peyton Manning era was known for offense — except for this season. Von Miller and the "No Fly Zone" were the story as the defense dominated Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and league MVP Cam Newton in the postseason. Miller was named Super Bowl MVP.
Denver Outlaws
2014: The MLL's Outlaws, who joined the league in 2006, took home their first title, as a No. 2 seed. The Outlaws took out the top-seeded Rochester (N.Y.) Rattlers 12-11 to win the Steinfeld Cup. Drew Snider scored the winning goal with 56 seconds left.
2016: A bad start to the season didn't detour the Outlaws from winning their second title in three years. They battled the Ohio Machine in the title game and were actually behind 14-7 at halftime. The Outlaws roared back to win the game 16-15.
2018: The Outlaws continued to be one of the top teams in MLL with a third title in five years. This time they beat the Dallas Rattlers in the final behind Matt Kavanagh's nine-point performance.
Colorado Mammoth
2006: Colorado defeated the Buffalo Bandits to claim its first NLL title. The Mammoth dominated the final 16-9 and Gavin Prout was named MVP.
2022: The Mammoth grabbed their second NLL title with 2-1 series win over Buffalo again. Goaltender Dillion Ward was unbelievable in the series and took home the MVP.
Colorado Rapids
2010: The Rapids won their only MLS Cup with an exciting 2-1 victory of FC Dallas. Macoumba Kandji scored the game-winning goal in extra time, his shot deflecting off a FC Dallas defender.