The win-now Denver Nuggets drafted accordingly Thursday night.

In an event that often prioritizes youth and potential, the Nuggets went out and drafted three players – Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson – who played a combined 13 seasons of college basketball. The first 10 players selected combined for just five seasons of college basketball.

Strawther and Pickett had Pacers logos next to their names after being picked because the reported trade between Denver and Indiana had not been finalized by the start of the draft. The same goes for Tyson, who was technically drafted by the Thunder since the trade agreed upon between Oklahoma City and Denver during the NBA Finals is still to be formally announced.

Beyond collegiate experience, all three players present positional size and above average shooting. Pickett’s 38.1% mark from 3 last season was the lowest of the trio.

The talented catch-and-shoot scorer averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a junior last season. He shot 40.8% from 3-point range and helped the Bulldogs reach the Elite 8 in the spring. The 21-year-old had one of his best games this season in Denver, scoring 28 points and adding 10 rebounds in Gonzaga’s first-round victory over Grand Canyon at Ball Arena. In January, he scored a career-high 40 points on 8 of 12 from 3-point range against Portland. He also hit the game-winning 3 against UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Selecting Strawther gives the Nuggets another back-up option behind Michael Porter Jr. at small forward.

A few picks later, the Nuggets got another option at point guard, selecting Penn State’s Jalen Pickett with the 32nd overall pick. The 23-year-old played his first three seasons of college basketball at Sienna before transferring to Penn State. Pickett posted 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game as a fifth-year senior. He finished the Nittany Lions’ NCAA Tournament victory over Texas A&M with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Earlier in the season, Pickett posted 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Butler, becoming the second Penn State player to ever record a triple-double. Calvin Booth was the first.

The Nuggets concluded their selections by taking Clemson forward Hunter Tyson with the 37th overall pick. Like Pickett, Tyson also played five seasons of college basketball. In his final collegiate year, Tyson averaged 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while making 40.5% of his 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-8 forward went 6 of 12 from 3 in two different games last season.

As second-round picks, Pickett and Tyson will head to Denver without guaranteed contracts for next season, while Strawther has more job security as a first-round pick with a guaranteed contract for the next two seasons.

All three are expected to compete in Summer League before they get a chance to see if their previous experience can pay off in the form of a rotation spot on a championship roster.

Julian Strawther

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-7

Position: Small forward

College: Gonzaga

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Jalen Pickett

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-4

Position: Point guard

College: Penn State

Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.

Hunter Tyson

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-8

Position: Forward

College: Clemson

Hometown: Monroe, N.C.