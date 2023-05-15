The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will meet for the eighth time in the NBA playoffs when the Western Conference finals begin on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

The previous seven series have not gone the Nuggets' way to say the least.

In the team's history, Denver has never beat Los Angeles in a playoff series. In those series, the Lakers have 25 wins while the Nuggets have just eight.

This series will be the first time the Nuggets have homecourt against the Lakers since 1979 when it was a best-of-three first round matchup. The Nuggets are the top seed for the first time in history as well and favored to win the series.

Here's how the previous seven series have gone:

2020 Western Conference finals: Lakers 4, Nuggets 1

What happened: The Nuggets' unbelievable run in the Orlando bubble came to an end at the hands of the Lakers. While just a five-game series, the teams were pretty close. The Lakers' Anthony Davis hit a game-winner in Game 2 that swung the series. The Lakers went on to win the bubble title.

2012 Western Conference first round: Lakers 4, Nuggets 3

What happened: The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 to the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers before storming back to force a Game 7 in Los Angeles. Bryant was great as usual by averaging 29.1 points a game. Lakers won 96-87 in Game 7. Ty Lawson was Denver's best player throughout the series.

2009 Western Conference finals: Lakers 4, Nuggets 2

What happened: A showdown between Bryant and Carmelo Anthony. The Nuggets split the first two in L.A. but had a chance to win both games if not from some poor inbound plays. The Nuggets looked to take control in Game 3 but Byrant took over with 41. After a Nuggets' blowout in Game 4, the Lakers took the next two and their way to the NBA title. This Nuggets was the best until this season's group.

2008 Western Conference first round: Lakers 4, Nuggets 0

What happened: The Melo-Allen Iverson pairing ended with a giant dud. Denver was the No. 8 seed but still won 50 games. They were no match for the top-seeded Lakers. Bryant and Paul Gasol were just too much. The average margin of victory was over 13 points a game. Nuggets traded Iverson early the next season.

1987 Western Conference first round: Lakers 3, Nuggets 0

What happened: The Nuggets were no match for the "Showtime" Lakers with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy that went on to win the title. This was a best-of-five series and none of the games were close. Seven Lakers averaged double figures in the series.

1985 Western Conference finals: Lakers 4, Nuggets 1

What happened: Alex English, who broke his thumb in Game 4, and the high-powered Nuggets seemed to have a chance against the eventual champion Lakers after splitting the first two games in 1985. But the Lakers won both games in Denver before scoring 153 points in a Game 5 win. Fat Lever, Dan Issel and Calvin Natt all dealt with injuries in the series.

1979 Western Conference first round: Lakers 2, Nuggets 1

What happened: The best-of-three first round was dominated by Abdul-Jabbar. The Nuggets were the higher seed but only won the first game at home before being knocked out.