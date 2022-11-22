DENVER • The bench failed to bail out the Nuggets on Tuesday at Ball Arena.
It didn’t help that Bones Hyland missed the second half with an illness, but that wasn’t an acceptable excuse for Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who saw the Pistons’ reserves outscore his 53-22.
“Bones is a good player. He’s been scoring for us, but what does that have to do with Bruce (Brown), DeAndre (Jordan), Zeke (Nnaji), Christian (Braun and) Davon (Reed)?” Malone said. “That’s a unit. It’s not just a one-man show with Bones Hyland, so I’m not going to make any excuses. I have to help that unit be better.”
Malone cited Detroit’s 8-0 start to the second quarter and a 9-3 run to start the fourth quarter as key stretches for Denver’s bench in a two-point loss.
“It’s tough to make that up,” Malone said.
Brown led Denver’s bench with 11 points five assists and four rebounds, while Nnaji scored eight points. Hyland scored just two points on five shots in nine-plus first half minutes. Each of the three reserves to play double-digit minutes was outscored by 15 or more points in their minutes. Nnaji recorded the worst plus-minus of the group with a -23 in 19 minutes and 27 seconds of playing time.
Alec Burks led Detroit’s bench with 21 points, and Kevin Knox II added 17 points. Malone criticized the benches effort, specifically on defense and on the glass.
“If you get stops and rebound, you can get out and run, but we weren’t getting stops,” Malone said. “And when we did, we weren’t rebounding, so now you’re playing half-court basketball with some funky lineups.”
Road weary
The travel appears to have taken a toll on the Nuggets.
Of the 16 games before Tuesday’s tilt with Detroit, 11 were on the road, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone linked the frequent travel to his team’s struggle to stay healthy.
“I think all the travel that we’re doing is not probably making it any easier,” Malone said before the game.
“When I take a step back and think about our group and the fact that we’re tied for second in West considering everything that we’ve had to manage, I think it’s a terrific start.”
Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic missed games in the last couple of weeks after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Aaron Gordon missed three games with a non-COVID illness, which sidelined rookie Peyton Watson on Tuesday. Hyland was also feeling ill after Tuesday morning’s shootaround. He played in the first half of the game but was not on the bench for the second half.
The return of Jokic, Murray and Gordon on Tuesday reunited the starting five for the first time since the Nov. 13 game in Chicago.
Green’s timetable to be determined
After exiting Sunday’s game against Dallas with a knee contusion, Jeff Green was ruled out of Tuesday’s game.
Imaging done Monday did not reveal a serious injury, but Malone said he needed to see the swelling subside before offering a timetable for a potential return.
“I don’t think it’s anything too serious, more of a bone bruise,” Malone said.
PISTONS 110, NUGGETS 108
What happened: The Nuggets led by one after the first quarter before Detroit used a strong start to the second to take a 58-57 halftime lead. The game remained close through the third quarter, and the Pistons led by two to start the fourth. Detroit opened the fourth quarter on a 13-3 run to stretch the lead to double figures before Nikola Jokic returned to the court. The Nuggets chipped away at the lead, closing within one in the final minutes but failed to go ahead. The Pistons improved to 1-10 on the road and 4-15 overall. Denver’s 10-7.
What went right: Despite a handful of days in health and safety protocols, Jokic didn’t appear to miss a beat. He made 12 of his 16 shots and led Denver with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
What went wrong: While Jokic shined, Jamal Murray didn’t look his best. He made just one of his first nine shots and finished 3 of 12 from the field for 10 points. He did record eight assists against two turnovers.. With Bones Hyland missing the second half of the game with an illness, the nights might need Murray to be better in Oklahoma City. The Pistons also finished with a 53-22 edge in bench points.
Highlight of the night: Aaron Gordon announced his return to the court with an alley-oop dunk over a Detroit player in the first three minutes. Michael Porter Jr. came up with the ball after Murray blocked a shot and pushed it ahead to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the left side of the court. Caldwell-Pope found Gordon with a lob, and Denver’s starting power forward put it down, despite a contest from Pistons center Marvin Bagley III.
On deck: The Nuggets didn’t have much time for rest ahead of Wednesday’s game in Oklahoma City.