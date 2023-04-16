The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves, 109-80, in Game 1 Sunday night. Here are 3 takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. The Nuggets took the fight to the Timberwolves and frustrated Minnesota to the point of folding. The Nuggets led by 25 late in the third quarter when Kyle Anderson, one of the Timberwolves involved in an intra-squad fight last week, and Nuggets rookie Christian Braun got tangled up late in third. Anderson was assessed a flagrant, and the Nuggets coasted the rest of the way.

2. Rudy Gobert’s back looked like a bigger issue than Jamal Murray’s thumb or Nikola Jokic’s calf. Minnesota’s man in the middle was questionable pregame with back spasms and didn’t look comfortable and floated off the ball for much of the second half after starting the game matched up with Jokic. If Gobert doesn’t get better soon, a sweep is in play for the Nuggets.

3. Nobody told the sellout crowd at Ball Arena that tomorrow’s a workday. Despite the 8:50 p.m. tipoff, the Nuggets faithful and their white “Bring It In” shirts were ready to go from the start. That kind of home-court advantage makes a tangible difference in the postseason.