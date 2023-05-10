051023-dg-s-nuggets-suns 13.JPG

Nuggets Nikola Jokic passes the ball to Aaron Gordon past Suns Kevin Durant for an alley-oop during the 4th quarter of the game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

The runner up for Most Valuable Player had to settle for second-team All-NBA honors.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led the second team with 364 points, including 32 votes for first-team honors.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished third in the MVP race, was the only unanimous first-team selection. Boston's Jayson Tatum received 92 of a possible 100 votes to be on the first team. This year's MVP, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, received 87 first-team votes.

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic were the other first teamers.

This is Jokic's fifth season earning All-NBA honors. He was a first-teamer in each of the last two seasons and started his run of five straight All-NBA selections with a first-team nod in 2019. His first second-team selection came in 2020.

Jokic is the first player in franchise history to be honored in five consecutive seasons. 