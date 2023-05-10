The runner up for Most Valuable Player had to settle for second-team All-NBA honors.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led the second team with 364 points, including 32 votes for first-team honors.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished third in the MVP race, was the only unanimous first-team selection. Boston's Jayson Tatum received 92 of a possible 100 votes to be on the first team. This year's MVP, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, received 87 first-team votes.

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic were the other first teamers.

This is Jokic's fifth season earning All-NBA honors. He was a first-teamer in each of the last two seasons and started his run of five straight All-NBA selections with a first-team nod in 2019. His first second-team selection came in 2020.

Jokic is the first player in franchise history to be honored in five consecutive seasons.