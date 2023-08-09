Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic has two MVPs, a NBA Finals MVP and a NBA title on his list of accolades.

Now, he is the highest-rated player in the NBA 2K24 video game.

On Wednesday, 2K Sports reveled the 12 highest-rated players in the game and Jokic was on top of the list with a 98 overall. Five players are at the 96 overall mark including the Bucks' Giannis Antetokunpo, the Lakers' LeBron James, 76ers' Joel Embiid, the Suns' Kevin Durant and the Warriors' Stephen Curry.

The two-time MVP led the Nuggets to their first NBA title in the team's 47-year history.