DENVER • It was a quiet night for Jamal Murray before things got loud.
“When the game gets on the line, and it’s money time, we know that we can go to — regardless of what happened the first 45 minutes — we can go to the Jamal and Nikola two-man game and something good is going to happen,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the 124-119 win over Miami.
With the Nuggets down two with a couple of minutes left, Murray scored seven straight points to put Denver in front for good. It started with a 3-pointer and continued with a couple of free throws. He then drove for a floater that put Denver up five with a minute left. Murray looked to extend his personal run after grabbing a rebound on the possession following the floater. The Nuggets went back to the two-man game while the Nuggets tried to burn clock. Murray took another 3 late in the shot clock with 20 seconds left but just missed.
Murray scored half of his 14 points in the final two minutes, lifting the Nuggets to a narrow victory. He also added six assists and a couple of rebounds.
“I think we’ve seen that a few times this year where he’s kind of struggled a little bit maybe to find his rhythm,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame. “Like the Portland game jumps out, then that fourth quarter he takes over and hits the game-winner. … I thought tonight, down the stretch, he was really impactful (in) the two-man game with Nikola, finding ways to get Aaron (Gordon) the ball in the post.”
Turnover trouble
There’s been one constant in all five of the Nuggets’ losses in December, and Denver might have been lucky it didn’t cost them again Friday.
Denver committed more turnovers than their opponent in losses to the Hawks, Pelicans, Mavericks, Lakers and Kings. The Nuggets averaged 17.2 turnovers in those games and forced just 12.6 per game. That was of concern to Malone with an opportunistic Heat defense in town Friday.
“They’re a hell of a defense, but we can’t fuel their break (and) give a team that sometimes struggles to score easy opportunities,” Malone said pregame. “Conversely, we can’t get caught in a half-court game. If we have to play half-court basketball for 48 (minutes) against a very good defense, a very athletic defense, that could make scoring a problem tonight. So, we have to find a way to get pace and transition into the game for ourselves.”
Malone was right to be worried, as the Nuggets committed six turnovers in the first quarter and finished the first half with nine, though they limited the Heat to just for points off those turnovers.
The second-half turnovers were more costly. Denver turned it over eight more times in the third, and those giveaways resulted in 10 of Miami’s 33 points in the third. The Nuggets committed their 20th turnover with more than six minutes left in the fourth but didn’t commit one the rest of the way.
Bones’ bounceback continues
It had been a while since Bones Hyland brought the Ball Arena crowd to its feet, but that streak ended in the second quarter Friday.
Hyland hit four of the first five 3-pointers he attempted. The first three came in a 90-second span early in the second before he hit a 29-footer a couple of minutes later.
Coming off a 20-point, 11-assist and five-rebound performance in a start at Sacramento, Hyland posted consecutive games with more than 10 points for the first time in a couple of weeks. While his six turnovers and spotty defense didn’t help, the 16 points were a welcome sight after some scoring struggles.
“Bones is such an important part to this team. He really is,” Malone said. “When Bones is playing well, the impact he has, not only on the second unit, but the starters, is really impactful.”
NUGGETS 124, HEAT 119
What happened: It started sloppy with the Nuggets allowing eight offensive rebounds and turning it over six times in the first quarter, but the hosts managed to lead by four after the first quarter, thanks to Miami’s 6-of-29 mark from the field. Both teams warmed up to start the second, and the Nuggets held on to a 60-57 lead at halftime.
Miami started the second half on a 9-0 run to take its biggest lead of the night, and Denver trailed by five to start the fourth quarter. The Nuggets took the lead with five minutes to play, and seven straight points from Jamal Murray put the Nuggets up for good.
What went right: Denver’s bench stepped up with the Nuggets needing some scoring. Beyond Hyland’s 16 points, the Nuggets got 15 points from Vlatko Cancar and 13 from Bruce Brown. Cancar made all five of his shots, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Nuggets' 50-44 edge in bench points proved crucial in a five-point win.
What went wrong: In addition to the turnovers, the Nuggets failed to keep the Heat off the free throw line and the offensive glass. The Heat attempted 30 free throws, making 27, while the Nuggets finished 17 of 22. Miami also owned a 11-5 advantage on the offensive glass.
Highlight of the night: Air Vlatko took flight once again. With the Nuggets leading by three in the middle of the second quarter, Cancar, who dunked from a step inside the free throw line earlier this season, took an outlet pass from Michael Porter Jr. on the right side of the court and took off for a one-handed dunk that looked like something out of Jeff Green’s catalog of dunks.
On deck: The Nuggets open the New Year against the Celtics, the leaders of the Eastern Conference.