The message was received loud and clear.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants his team to behave as if they are on the other side of a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. The reality is Denver has an opportunity to win the franchise’s first championship Monday night at Ball Arena.

“Our approach has to be we are down 3-1,” Malone said after the Nuggets' practice Sunday. “They are desperate; we have to be more desperate. They are hungry; we have to be hungrier. There is no celebrating after Game 4. We have another game that we have to win, and the close-out game is always the hardest game.”

It’s safe to say the players listened.

“Our mindset from the beginning of the playoffs was to win a championship, and we know we're one game away. I'm always telling my teammates, ‘Don't get on the 1-yard line and fumble the ball.’ We're here,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said.

“We're going to come out and play as hard as we can, like we're down 3-1. That's the mindset we have.”

It was like there was an echo in the arena.

“We're viewing it as we're down 3-1, (like) we're not up 3-1 right now,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “We've got to win (Monday). That's our mindset, and that's pretty much how we've done all playoffs and these elimination games.”

A group of the Nuggets know just how possible it is to reverse a 3-1 deficit. Denver became the first team to win consecutive series after trailing 3-1 when they beat the Jazz and Clippers in the 2020 postseason. Now, they’re playing a Miami team that won three straight games against the Bucks and Celtics, the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, on its way to the Finals.

“We know anything is possible,” Malone said.

The Cavaliers became the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals when they beat the Warriors in Games 5, 6 and 7 in 2016. The Heat are looking to become the second.

“The crowd is not going to decide it. The narratives are not going to decide it. Whatever the analytics are about 3-1, that ain't going to decide it,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It's going to be decided between those four lines.”

Between the lines, Malone wants to see his team replicate the defensive effort displayed in Games 1, 3 and 4 of the series. Miami scored 95 or fewer points in all three of Denver’s wins. Malone criticized his team’s approach after Game 2, a 111-108 Heat win in Denver, when Miami made 17 of its 35 3-point shots. In Denver’s back-to-back wins in Miami, the Heat went a combined 19 of 60 from deep. A continuation of that trend and the right mentality could have the Nuggets celebrating Monday night.

“We are going to approach it as a must-win game. I know it's a big opportunity, and I think everybody knows,” Nikola Jokic said. “By reflection of the practice today, how everybody was locked in, I think we are going to be ready for tomorrow.”