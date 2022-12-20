DENVER • Once was more than enough for Michael Malone.
The Nuggets coach stomached one game of Jamal Murray playing through soreness in his surgically repaired left knee but stepped in — with an assist from Denver’s vice president of sports medicine, Steve Short — before the second.
“It’s definitely a tough (decision), because I have to be the adult,” Malone said pregame. “I have to be the guy that is not just living in the moment but also kind of taking a big-picture approach.”
The Nuggets’ coach said Murray lobbied for a chance to see how his knee felt in the opening minutes of Sunday’s game against Charlotte after Short expressed some concern about the 25-year-old’s warmup. Malone granted the wish, and Murray went on to play 35 minutes in the win over the Hornets.
While Denver’s starting point guard struggled with his shot, finishing 2 of 11 from the field, he said playing through that soreness was an important step as he continues to work his way back.
“Coach didn’t like that he played me, but it was good to see it for my information, personally,” Murray said.
Murray found other ways to impact the game with 11 assists Sunday. The type of pain could also have been a sign of progress.
“It was just a different type of soreness. I can’t really explain what kind of soreness it was, but it was something I knew I could be able to push through,” Murray said. “Ice worked on the bench instead of heat.”
He didn’t get the chance to test the knee again Tuesday. Murray and Short shared a quick word after the guard’s pregame shooting routine. The team announced Murray would not play soon after the duo left the court roughly 45 minutes before tipoff.
“If that knee is feeling like it did the other night, he won’t play,” Malone said pregame.
“We got through Charlotte. We got the win. Great, but I have to be really smart and diligent about the decisions and what we’re exposing him to, if you will.”
With Murray and Michael Porter Jr. inactive, the Nuggets shifted Bruce Brown from starting small forward to the point guard position and inserted rookie Christian Braun into the starting five. It worked just fine as the Nuggets raced out to a 23-point lead in the first half.
Malone said Porter could possibly make his return Friday or Sunday after missing nearly a month with a heel issue. With Murray getting four days for the soreness to subside, Malone’s hopes his secondary star playing through soreness will be a one-time thing.
“I think we’ll continue to have some of those conversations and dialogues throughout the year,” Malone said. “As long as we’re communicating and he’s not feeling pressure to do anything — that’s something we’ll never do — then I think we’ll continue to find a good place for him mentally.”
NUGGETS 105, GRIZZLIES 91
What happened: The Nuggets rode a fast start to the top of the Western Conference standings Tuesday at Ball Arena. The win over Memphis, which entered the night with the best record in the West, left both teams at 19-11 with Denver owning the tiebreaker after the teams’ first meeting of the season. The Nuggets sprinted out to a 21-6 start and stretched the lead to 35-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Grizzlies trimmed the lead to 15 at halftime before the Nuggets stretched the lead back to 20 late in the third and held on for a big win over another top team in the conference.
What went right: Balanced scoring benefitted the Nuggets. All five starters finished in double-figures scoring, led by Aaron Gordon’s 24 points. Bones Hyland also pitched in 12 points off the bench, while The Grizzlies had just three players in double digits. Nikola Jokic had just 13 points but added 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season.
What went wrong: With Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon all in the starting five, the Nuggets had options when it came to the man tasked with guarding Ja Morant. The quartet took turns guarding the Grizzlies’ star, but he still dropped 35 points and 10 assists in a losing effort.
Highlight of the night: Ziaire Williams learned it’s unwise to jump with Jeff Green in the first minute of the second quarter. After Bones Hyland pushed the ball ahead down the right side, the 36-year-old took one dribble and took off. Green’s eyes appeared to be at rim level when his outstretched right hand started its downward motion for the slam that put the Nuggets up 23.
On deck: The Nuggets have a couple of days off before Portland comes to town for Friday’s game.